OncLive® Adds Rush University Cancer Center to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, has added the Rush University Cancer Center to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“Rush University Cancer Center is an incredible cancer center that provides some of the best patient care along with compassion and support,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of OncLive®. “We are very proud to be working with such a great institution.”

As one of the leading academic medical centers in the nation, Rush had helped develop some the most advanced cancer therapies available today-- including immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and minimally invasive surgical options – and provides access to clinical trials across a broad range of cancer types. Rush University Cancer Center’s teams of nationally renowned cancer experts work with each patient to create personalized care plans that address all aspects of patient care — from diagnosis and treatment to supportive care and survivorship.

“At Rush we strive for excellence in patient care. We create personalized plans for each of our patients, and our healthcare team works seamlessly together to provide multidisciplinary care. We are excited to partner with OncLive and look forward to working together to educate, innovate, and continue to improve cancer care for our patients,” Shikha Jain, MD, FACP

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions fostering collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, OncLive® will work with Rush to share exclusive clinical content and position Rush and its health care professionals as leaders in oncology. The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

For more information about OncLive®’s Strategic Alliance Partnership program, click here.

For more information about Rush, click here.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.