Fluence Announces First NIROBOX Order in the USA

MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce that it has executed the first order of its NIROBOX™ Smart Packaged desalination solution in the USA. The NIROBOX SW XL will be delivered to the Laguna Development Corporation (LDC) and will be located on the Laguna Pueblo near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The seawater desalination unit will treat brine produced by an existing Reverse Osmosis (RO) unit and produce potable water for consumption by the LDC business entities near Rio Puerco on Laguna Pueblo Lands. The unit is designed to treat up to 250,000 gallons per day and includes a one-year process performance guarantee. The order was secured in collaboration with Fluence local New Mexico representative, Watergy CE, and Tierra West Engineering, who will be responsible for the site’s civil works design and local certifications.

This initial order will serve as a pilot for the intended growth of the NIROBOXTM product in the USA and to provide drinking water to LDC as it looks to further develop the eastern portion of the reservation of the Pueblo of Laguna. Additionally, the NIROBOX™ technology has direct application to hundreds of smaller communities across the Southwest that have limited fresh water supplies, but often access to extensive brackish ground water resources.

Commenting on the agreement, Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé said: “ This project is an innovative example of desalination in the desert and the NIROBOX’s ability to produce potable water from any source in any setting. NIROBOX™ proves to be applicable in many versatile conditions and combined with Fluence’s ability to offer flexible project finance, this solution is ideal for many customers in the USA and around the world. We look forward to demonstrating NIROBOX’s value proposition to US customers through its low upfront cost, speed of setup and installation, low power consumption and ease of operation and maintenance.”

LDC’s President and CEO, Jerry Smith, commented, “ This NIROBOX SW, which will produce potable water from the reject brine of our existing water treatment plant, will ‘close the loop’ and allow us to maximize the utility of our water resources at our casino facility on the Pueblo. The solution, when applied on a large scale, would be a game changer for our future development on the eastern reservation of the Pueblo.”

