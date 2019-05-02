Garth Brooks Made His Mobile Game Debut with Zynga’s Words With Friends, Opens Final Pre-Order Window for The Legacy Collection

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA):
WHAT:
Garth Brooks, the #1 selling solo artist in US history, made his mobile game debut in the #1 social mobile word game from Zynga, Words With Friends. Brooks, an avid player of the game, was onsite at Zynga’s San Francisco headquarters to co-host the nightly ‘game-within-a-game’ mobile trivia broadcast, Words With Friends LIVE, officially kicking off the franchise’s 10th anniversary.
While at Zynga, Brooks participated in a fireside chat, discussing his groundbreaking career, and innovative use of digital and tech platforms like Facebook Live, TalkShop.live and now, mobile games, to connect with his audience and family. While onsite, Garth officially opened the FINAL pre-order window for the limited, numbered seven-disc vinyl box set, The Legacy Collection at https://www.garthbrooks.com/vinyl. The first window for this special edition collection sold 420,000 vinyls in 18 hours; by comparison, The Beatles were the No. 1 selling vinyl artist in 2018, with 321,000 sales over 12 months. This special collaboration continues with on-going Garth Brooks-themed activities in the game, through May 5th and beyond.
WHO:
Beginning in 1989 with his self-titled debut album, Garth Brooks has shattered recording and live show records across his career in country music. The first and only artist to win the CMA Award for ‘Entertainer of the Year’ six times, Brooks is the #1 selling solo artist in US history with over 148 million albums sold. His 2019 stadium shows have broken attendance records at each stop, following a three-and-a-half year world tour that ranks as the biggest North American tour in history. Called “The most sought-after vinyl of 2019” by Yahoo!, The Legacy Collection marks the first time that his music has been available on vinyl.
Launching in 2009, Words With Friends has become the #1 social mobile word game in the United States. The game’s success through this decade-long journey has been powered by player connections made through quick and clever wordplay that has become a touchstone in fans’ lives.
