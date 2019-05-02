TravelCenters of America® Registers Diesel Technician Apprenticeship Program with U.S. Department of Labor

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America, LLC (“TravelCenters”) (Nasdaq: TA) has registered its longstanding diesel technician apprenticeship program with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The program was developed in partnership with FASTPORT, Inc., the DOL Industry Intermediary for the Transportation and Logistics sector.

The apprenticeship program gives technicians at any skill level guided, hands-on experience, teaching them to safely and efficiently perform the maintenance and repairs needed to keep today’s technologically advanced heavy-duty vehicles on the road. The program allows participants to work full time at a TA Truck Service facility while completing their training, instead of paying to attend a vocational school or training program.

The majority of the training is facilitated by a mentor technician while on the job. Participants also have access to live support from an around-the-clock technical support team, made up of ASE Master Technicians based at TravelCenters of America headquarters. Advanced technical training takes place at one of two TravelCenters-operated training facilities, each outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, tools and a full service bay with a pit. More than 1,500 technicians per year attend classes at these facilities covering topics like electrical systems, HVAC and braking systems. Classes are taught by a team of ASE Master Certified technicians and Daimler certified trainers.

Participation in the apprenticeship program can span from 12 to 36 months, depending on the skill level of the technician being enrolled. At the successful completion of the training, the technician receives recognition by the U.S. Department of Labor as a Journeyman Diesel Technician.

“The apprenticeship program provides a tangible starting point for men and women seeking a new career, members of the military looking for a second career or for current technicians wishing to advance their skills,” said Skip McGary, TA Executive Vice President. “The high level of hands-on training associated with the program equips participants with the mechanical and computer skills needed to work on today’s vehicles, all while they work in a full-time position.”

To learn more about joining the TravelCenters of America diesel technician apprenticeship program, contact Chad Estle, Lead Recruiter at CEstle@ta-petro.com.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center brands. For more information on TA, TA Express and Petro, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About TA Truck Service®

The TA Truck Service network includes 244 truck service facilities, 1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians with certifications in ASE and TIA, a fleet of more than 2,600 RoadSquad® and third-party provider service trucks and more than 200 TechOn-SITE™ mobile maintenance vehicles. TA Truck Service is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC and is an authorized Freightliner Trucks and Western Star Trucks warranty provider.

About FASTPORT

FASTPORT, Inc. is an employment software development company that builds products to help Veterans, members of the Guard and Reserve, transitioning service members and military spouses find meaningful employment. Using its proprietary technology, FASTPORT is committed to matching job seekers to employers actively hiring from the military community. FASTPORT, Inc. is a Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to increase apprenticeship programs for civilian and Veteran talent and has a commercial co-venture with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program to develop the preeminent employment marketplace to connect employers and military candidates. For more information, visit fastport.com.