Cloudreach Teams Up with BT’s Global Services Unit to Give Customers the Best of Both Worlds

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudreach today has announced a new agreement with BT’s Global Services unit to provide combined cloud managed services to multinational customers. It brings together best-in-class hybrid, pure-cloud and networking expertise from two leading organisations in their respective markets.

Moving to the cloud is a critical step in businesses’ digital transformation strategies. It creates an IT infrastructure that delivers the speed, agility and pace of innovation required to be successful in today’s fast-evolving markets.

Cloudreach strongly believes that all future applications will live in cloud platforms and will typically recommend that customers move to the cloud by default.

However, together with BT’s Global Services unit, which serves multinational customers, it recognises that the journey is not straightforward as most large organisations have a hybrid or multi-cloud estate with different datacentre environments spread across several geographies. Hybrid strategies are a valid current approach for many of these organisations, such as financial institutions, that may wish to retain their own datacentres for regulatory reasons.

Cloudreach and BT’s Global Services unit can help their customers further their cloud-native strategies, while supporting a mix of public/private cloud, network & security services globally. Together, they offer tailored, data-driven insight to help customers best architect and execute their cloud strategy; globally, consistently and at scale. This will enable customers to focus on their core business whilst being supported by two leading organisations, as recognised by several industry analysts.

Amplifon, a global leader in hearing solutions and services, is working together with BT’s Global Services unit and Cloudreach to transform the way hearing healthcare is perceived and delivered worldwide. Its IT infrastructure supports applications and services used by the company’s employees in over 29 countries as they serve millions of people worldwide.

Gabriele Chiesa, CIO, Amplifon Group, says: “ Amplifon’s products and service enrich and enable over three million people’s everyday lives. So it’s vital that we continue to deliver great experiences throughout our cloud transformation programme. Through our established relationship with BT, now complemented with Cloudreach’s expertise, we will migrate key applications to the cloud benefiting from assessment, cloud adoption planning, cloud service provider selection and migration and hybrid cloud management services.“

Maria Grazia Pecorari, MD Strategy & Digital Solutions, Global Services, BT, says: “ Global businesses are evolving the way they implement and use cloud. They’re looking for solutions that deliver on the benefits of the public cloud while accommodating the need to manage critical applications and data within their own private infrastructure for regulatory or legacy technology reasons. That’s why it’s important for us to offer a choice of hybrid cloud solutions, tightly coupled with network and security capabilities. Together BT and Cloudreach deliver these cloud solutions for multinational businesses globally.”

“ Businesses are adopting cloud to capture growth opportunities and drive efficiency. Hybrid is sometimes a necessary transient state and we want to provide an answer to those needs,” says Aaron Painter, CEO of Cloudreach. “ Cloudreach and BT’s Global Services unit together bring the best of public and hybrid cloud experience to deliver on business outcomes for our joint customers.”

About Cloudreach

We believe tomorrow’s leaders will be those who take advantage of cloud technologies to beat the competition. Cloudreach’s mission is to enable this outcome through intelligent and innovative cloud adoption by providing capabilities to enable, integrate and operate cloud platforms. Our primary partners are AWS, Microsoft, and Google, whose cloud platforms underpin everything we do and have done since we started the business in 2009. Our experience in enabling, integrating, and operating IT (public cloud to some of you) is unparalleled. Cloudreach is part of Blackstone’s portfolio of companies. Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms with assets under management of over $440 billion.

Social media: Twitter @Cloudreach