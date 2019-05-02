Delta Private Jets Taps Greg Norman as Brand Ambassador

ERLANGER, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Private Jets today announced that golf legend and businessman Greg Norman will be its brand ambassador for 2019.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg Norman to the Delta Private Jets family,” said Jeff Mihalic, President and CEO of Delta Private Jets. “The global brand that Greg has built over decades is synonymous with quality and the drive to live an inspired life – attributes that speak to Delta Private Jets’ passion for delivering convenience and luxury through innovative products and services.”

Delta Private Jets’ campaign featuring “The Great White Shark” will launch in the summer of 2019 and will be visible across print, digital and social media channels, in addition to golf tournaments and select events throughout the year. Delta Private Jets will also host client events with Norman to create even more exclusive experiences for its customers.

“I spend an incredible amount of time in the air globetrotting for business and pleasure, and partnering with Delta Private Jets allows me to have the luxury travel experience that I have come to rely on,” Norman said. “In my businesses, I aspire to provide my customers and fans with the highest quality and superior experiences. Teaming up with Delta Private Jets is a natural fit for my brand.”

Delta Private Jets is a private jet company that combines more than 30 years of experience serving the needs of luxury travelers with the resources of one of the world's largest airlines to provide a truly innovative travel solution. Its commitment to excellence, integrity and innovation have consistently earned the airline awards for outstanding customer service and the coveted ARGUS Platinum safety rating longer than any other operator in the world.

About Greg Norman

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned “Great White Shark” has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks. Greg Norman now transcends the game of golf, with over a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand includes more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and diverse investments around the world. Norman’s philanthropic efforts have raised millions of dollars for charities, including CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, which for more than two decades has been the primary benefactor of Norman’s PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, the QBE Shootout. For more information, visit shark.com.

About Delta Private Jets

Delta Private Jets, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), provides aircraft charter services, aircraft management, and its distinctive membership programs, the Delta Private Jets Card and Sky Access. The company operates an FBO (Fixed Base Operation), the Delta Jet Center, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), as well as Tech Service Centers located at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), which provide comprehensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility (MRO). Delta Private Jets combines more than 30 years of experience serving the needs of luxury travelers for business and pleasure with the resources of one of the world's largest airlines to provide a truly innovative travel solution. With more than 70 WI-FI equipped aircraft in the fleet (light, mid-size, super-midsize and large), Delta Private Jets consistently receives awards for outstanding customer service and has continuously held the coveted ARGUS Platinum safety rating longer than any other operator in the world. Flights are operated by Delta Private Jets, Inc., an FAA-certificated Part 135 air carrier, or by another FAA-certificated Part 135 or Part 121 air carrier. Additional information is available at deltaprivatejets.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company and co-owner of the Greg Norman brand. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 4,900 branded freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive brand experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. For more information, please visit ABG-NYC.com.