Jefferies Group LLC Selects Behavox to Provide Compliance Supervision

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, an enterprise People Analytics software company that provides holistic employee supervision solutions, today announced that Jefferies Group LLC (“Jefferies”), the world's largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. focused on serving clients for over 55 years, has selected Behavox to supply a premier Compliance Supervision platform for its global operations.

“We are excited to join Jefferies as a partner, providing a robust Risk and Compliance ecosystem to support their global firm and diverse client base,” said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. “Behavox is committed to helping Jefferies constantly improve and expand the firm, while remaining compliant with regulatory ordinances and their commitment to risk management.”

The selection comes after a rigorous and competitive process consisting of multiple vendors and a proof of concept, in which Behavox demonstrated the highest capacity to reduce false positives, detect meaningful content, and provide the support and subject matter expertise that Jefferies requires. As the vendor of choice, Behavox will be replacing Jefferies’ current email supervision tool.

Marty DeMonte, Managing Director and CIO of Jefferies, noted, “Jefferies chose Behavox for their technology, responsiveness, and support model.”

Through machine learning algorithms based on 16 years of enforcement cases against traders and banks worldwide, Behavox’s software allows Senior Management and Risk and Compliance Officers to detect cases of market abuse, insider threats, collusion and reckless behavior in real time. This combination of cutting-edge technology, thought leadership, and industry collaboration, has allowed Behavox to create a Risk and Compliance ecosystem which transforms the way that firms conduct monitoring and supervise risk within their business.

“We look forward to partnering with Behavox – they have established themselves as a strategic technology solution when it comes to data analysis and regulation,” said Lauri Scoran, Jefferies’ Chief Compliance Officer. “The Compliance Supervision Platform Behavox developed further supports our regulatory and business requirements.”

Behavox provides an effective and scalable solution that delivers compliance with finance regulations such as Dodd-Frank, MAR, FCPA, SMR & MiFID II, and meets the requirements of the most exacting regulators (FINRA, CFTC, FCA, etc.).

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the People Analytics company that gathers and interprets employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses, financial institutions and investment firms. Behavox is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore, Montreal and San Francisco. For more information, visit here.

About Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC, the world's largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. focused on serving clients for over 55 years, is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.