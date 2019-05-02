The GEO Group Announces Contracts with Bureau of Prisons for Company-Owned North Lake, Michigan Correctional Facility and Reeves County, Texas Detention Centers I, II and III

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) (“GEO”) announced today that it has entered into a new ten-year contract, inclusive of renewal option periods, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) for the reactivation of the existing company-owned, 1,800-bed North Lake Correctional Facility located in Baldwin, Michigan. The contract is expected to generate approximately $37 million in incremental annualized revenues for GEO.

GEO also announced today that Reeves County, Texas has entered into two new ten-year contracts, inclusive of renewal periods, with the BOP for the county-owned, 1,800-bed Reeves County Detention Center I & II and the county-owned, 1,376-bed Reeves County Detention Center III. GEO provides management consulting and support services to Reeves County.

The new ten-year contracts were awarded to GEO and Reeves County under a long-standing procurement, for the housing of non-U.S. citizen criminal aliens, commonly referred to as Criminal Alien Requirement (CAR) 19, which was issued by the BOP in 2017.

“We’re pleased to have been able to strengthen our long-standing partnership with the BOP with this important contract award. Our company-owned North Lake Correctional Facility and the Reeves County Detention Centers will play an important role in helping the agency meet its long-term need for high quality, cost-effective services that comply with the BOP’s mandated standards,” said George C. Zoley, GEO’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

GEO has had a long-standing public-private partnership with the BOP that dates back to the 1990s. GEO’s facilities are highly rated by independent accreditation entities, including the American Correctional Association, and provide high-quality services in safe, secure, and humane residential environments.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of GEO that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including statements regarding the timing and amount of dividends. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) GEO’s ability to declare future quarterly cash dividends and the timing and amount of such future dividends; (2) GEO’s ability to successfully pursue further growth and continue to enhance shareholder value; (3) GEO’s ability to access the capital markets in the future on satisfactory terms or at all; (4) GEO’s ability to control operating costs associated with contract start-ups; (5) GEO’s ability to timely open facilities as planned, profitably manage such facilities and successfully integrate such facilities into GEO’s operations without substantial costs; (6) GEO’s ability to win management contracts for which it has submitted proposals and to retain existing management contracts; (7) GEO’s ability to obtain future financing on acceptable terms or at all; (8) GEO’s ability to sustain company-wide occupancy rates at its facilities; and (9) other factors contained in GEO’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports.