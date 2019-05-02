MEDIKEY Blockchain Gym Makes its Debut at Las Vegas Country Club

MEDIKEY Blockchain Gym is launching at Las Vegas Country Club, one of the most prestigious membership golf clubs in Vegas. The Gym, which will be opening at the club’s fitness center, is the subject of POC from MEDIKEY and BSYS. The wealthy upper class in the United States will be able to experience MEDIKEY’s technology as a member of the club. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDIKEY Blockchain Gym is launching at Las Vegas Country Club, one of the most prestigious membership golf clubs in Vegas.

Healthcare blockchain provider MEDIKEY and Las Vegas Country Club concluded an agreement regarding the operation of MEDIKEY Blockchain Gym in the club’s fitness center.

The Gym, which will be opening at the club’s fitness center, is the subject of POC from MEDIKEY and BSYS. The wealthy upper class in the United States will be able to experience MEDIKEY’s technology as a member of the club.

Las Vegas Country Club, established in 1967 in the heart of Las Vegas, has hosted more than 20 PGA and LPGA tour events and has been loved by lots of celebrities including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. It has many facilities other than golf courses.

MEDIKEY, a platform that integrates healthcare into blockchain technology, allows participants to gain coins by providing their health information and accomplishing workout challenges. These coins can be used to pay for hospital expenses, healthcare products, and others.

The first experience center where you can try MEDIKEY Blockchain Gym is opening in Jamsil, Seoul in May. More places will be available worldwide for people who want to experience MEDIKEY blockchain.

“The agreement between MEDIKEY and Las Vegas Country Club has a lot of meaning because it’s a realization of blockchain technology that can be applied to the overall healthcare industry,” said an official in MEDIKEY.

Meanwhile, MEDIKEY/MKEY is putting spurs to enter the global market, listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, including DigiFinex USDT, BTC Market and Bit-Z BTC market.

For more information, please visit MEDIKEY website (https://medikey.io).

