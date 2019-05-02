Horace Mann and Cambridge Mobile Telematics to Bring Safe Driving App to Educators

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illinois-based insurer Horace Mann has partnered with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) to launch HMDrive, a safe driving mobile application for educators.

HMDrive provides feedback to drivers at a historical and trip-level basis. It records and scores trips based on driving behaviors like speeding, hard-braking, cornering, phone distraction, and harsh acceleration. Drivers receive personalized dashboards, score trends, trip details and personalized driving tips. Drivers also compete for spots on city, state and school district leaderboards.

“At Horace Mann, we are dedicated to providing solutions for educators at each stage of their lives,” said Bill Caldwell, Executive Vice President of Property & Casualty at Horace Mann, the nation’s largest financial services company focused on providing insurance and retirement solutions for the education market. “Distracted driving is increasingly a factor in accidents, and affects drivers nationwide. Our partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics allows us to provide a powerful tool in HMDrive to our educator customers that leverages CMT’s proven method to influence driving behavior, leading to safer roads in communities across the county.”

Horace Mann plans to make the HMDrive application available to educators in select areas of the country in support of its continued efforts to address distracted driving and promote safe driving behaviors.

For CMT, the world’s largest smartphone telematics provider, its partnership with Horace Mann aligns with its larger mission to teach safe driving behaviors through engagement and behavioral insights. CMT’s underlying technology, which HMDrive is built upon, has shown success in changing driver behavior, specifically a 35% reduction in phone distraction, 20% reduction in hard-braking, and 20% reduction in speeding within 30 days of using the technology.

“Education is the foundation upon which quality of life is constructed,” said Dennis Frawley, CMT’s Vice President of Global Sales and Strategic Development. “Horace Mann protects the futures of those who take care of our children's futures. Working together with Horace Mann allows us to empower those who have a unique potential to influence the next generation of drivers.”

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann(Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN)) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America’s educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information about the company, visit horacemann.com.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

CMT's mission is to make the world’s roads safer. CMT’s DriveWell platform measures driving quality, scores driving performance, incentivizes safer driving, and provides crash and claims services for insurers, rideshares, and fleets. Since its first product launch in 2012 that pioneered mobile usage-based insurance, CMT has become the world's leading mobile telematics and analytics company with its phone-only and phone+tag programs. CMT’s award-winning DriveWell platform is used by leading insurers, commercial fleets, cellular carriers, and other organizations in more than 20 countries, improving safety for millions of users. To learn more, please visit cmtelematics.com and follow CMT on Twitter @cmtelematics.