ARC Document Solutions Advances Digital Transformation With RingCentral Cloud Communications Solutions

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC), a provider of specialized document solutions, is powering business communications across its workforce with RingCentral. In an industry ripe for disruption, ARC is focused on transforming its business to meet changing customer demands in industries such as construction, real estate management, and others as they move to digital consumption of documents. The company needed a mobile-first cloud communications solution that would scale globally as its business operations grew. As a core part of this digital transformation initiative, ARC has deployed RingCentral across more than 170 service centers and offices in North America.

ARC provides technology and document solutions for every stage of the building lifecycle—from design to build to operate. The company’s global customer base is comprised of nearly 100,000 organizations, which includes design and construction companies, commercial real estate management firms, and marketing firms. Despite ARC’s diversity of customers, they all require high-quality, digitally produced, quick-turnaround graphic imaging services, as well as mobile access to their documents. With RingCentral voice, video meetings, and team messaging capabilities, ARC has been able to centralize the IT management of their business communications across multiple locations and achieve dramatic cost savings over the past several years.

“ARC’s success as a global organization stems from our ability to communicate at any time, from anywhere with our global customers, sales force, and service center staff,” said Greg Schiemann, VP of technical services, ARC. “Previously, we had a mashup of various national and regional conference calling vendors and off-the-shelf collaboration tools, but we needed a universal platform that could scale with us as we continue to grow. We saw a true partner in RingCentral, as their cloud and mobile-first approach aligns perfectly with our initiative to equip our workforce with a seamless communications and collaboration experience that inspires world-class customer service.”

Key RingCentral benefits for ARC include:

Enhanced mobility: ARC employees use the RingCentral Mobile ® app to communicate and collaborate on the go, whether it's starting a video meeting with multiple service center locations or making a call from a customer site that's under construction with no telecommunications infrastructure.

Seamless collaboration: The RingCentral team messaging capability enables ARC's workforce to exchange real-time messages, share files and content, and manage projects with task and calendar tools to get work done quickly and efficiently—whether it's working with colleagues across the office or across the globe.

Global scalability: Offering phone number service in 119 countries and local telco service in 41 countries, the RingCentral cloud platform provides the global architecture necessary to scale as ARC grows, helping the company drive business success.

“The document solutions industry is undergoing disruption, and ARC is a leader in driving digital innovation to meet evolving customer needs,” said Mitch Tarica, SVP of worldwide sales, RingCentral. “We’re proud to help power ARC’s workforce with our cloud communications platform as they transform their business to collaborate more effectively. We look forward to continuing to partner with them to identify new ways to work together in the future.”

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC offers a complete range of print services and technology solutions to all businesses and consumers. The architectural, engineering, and construction industries use ARC’s technology platforms to manage essential information used to run construction projects, archive documentation, as well as servicing facilities organizations. ARC’s commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability deliver outstanding value and service to its 90,000 customers every day. e-arc.com (NYSE: ARC).

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to Work as One™ from any location, on any device, and via any mode to better serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

