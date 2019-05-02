Global Payments Reports Results for First Quarter 2019 and Increases 2019 Outlook

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

“2019 is off to a terrific start as we delivered double digit growth in the first quarter, demonstrating the ongoing durability and resiliency of our differentiated business model,” said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to expand our competitive moat through a balanced technology-enabled strategy across multiple vertical markets, virtual and physical payment worlds and faster growth geographies.”

“The success of these investments is clearly evident in our largest target addressable markets, such as restaurants and food service, in which our payment and software capabilities span the full spectrum of merchant sizes and provide our customers with end-to-end technology solutions to better manage their businesses,” Sloan continued.

First Quarter 2019 Summary

GAAP revenues were $883.0 million, compared to $795.0 million in the first quarter of 2018; diluted earnings per share were $0.71 compared to $0.57 in the prior year; and operating margin was 22.6% compared to 19.6% in 2018.

Adjusted net revenue plus network fees grew 12.9% to $1.043 billion, compared to $924.3 million in 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share grew 18.6% to $1.34, compared to $1.13 in 2018.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 31.5%.

2019 Outlook

“We are pleased with the outstanding financial results we delivered for the first quarter, despite the impact of adverse foreign currency exchange rates,” stated Cameron Bready, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This strong execution and performance provides us with confidence in our increased financial outlook for the full year. The company now expects adjusted net revenue plus network fees to range from $4.44 billion to $4.49 billion, reflecting growth of 12% to 13%, or 14% to 15% on a constant currency basis, over 2018 results and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $5.95 to $6.12, reflecting growth of 15% to 18% over 2018. Annual adjusted operating margin for 2019 is now expected to expand by up to 80 basis points.”

Capital Allocation

Global Payments’ Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.01 per share payable June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Global Payments supplemented revenues, income, operating income and earnings per share information determined in accordance with GAAP by providing those measures on an adjusted basis, and other measures, in this earnings release to assist with evaluating performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release.

SCHEDULE 1

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 % Change Revenues $ 883,039 $ 794,977 11.1 % Operating expenses: Cost of service 305,230 252,386 20.9 % Selling, general and administrative 378,317 386,421 (2.1 )% 683,547 638,807 7.0 % Operating income 199,492 156,170 27.7 % Interest and other income 2,934 11,694 (74.9 )% Interest and other expense (59,081 ) (45,605 ) 29.5 % (56,147 ) (33,911 ) 65.6 % Income before income taxes 143,345 122,259 17.2 % Provision for income taxes (24,140 ) (24,673 ) (2.2 )% Net income 119,205 97,586 22.2 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (6,864 ) (6,187 ) 10.9 % Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 112,341 $ 91,399 22.9 % Earnings per share attributable to Global Payments: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.57 24.6 % Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.57 24.6 % Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 157,519 159,321 Diluted 158,018 160,035

SCHEDULE 2

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 % Change Adjusted net revenue plus network fees $ 1,043,102 $ 924,280 12.9 % Adjusted operating income $ 328,632 $ 281,340 16.8 % Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 212,098 $ 180,823 17.3 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.34 $ 1.13 18.6 %

__________________________________________

See Schedules 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure and Schedule 8 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 3

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 678,423 $ 627,818 $ 786,445 $ 594,029 $ 521,790 $ 676,506 14.2 % 20.3 % 16.3 % Europe 142,869 142,869 174,019 143,277 143,277 170,866 (0.3 )% (0.3 )% 1.8 % Asia-Pacific 61,747 62,376 82,638 57,671 57,671 76,908 7.1 % 8.2 % 7.5 % $ 883,039 $ 833,063 $ 1,043,102 $ 794,977 $ 722,738 $ 924,280 11.1 % 15.3 % 12.9 % Operating income: North America $ 156,146 $ 262,461 $ 125,404 $ 213,840 24.5 % 22.7 % Europe 71,961 79,967 70,548 77,679 2.0 % 2.9 % Asia-Pacific 27,274 30,118 23,774 25,863 14.7 % 16.5 % Corporate (55,889 ) (43,914 ) (63,556 ) (36,042 ) (12.1 )% 21.8 % $ 199,492 $ 328,632 $ 156,170 $ 281,340 27.7 % 16.8 %

See Schedules 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue, adjusted net revenue plus network fees and adjusted operating income by segment to the most comparable GAAP measures and Schedule 8 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 4

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,277,633 $ 1,210,878 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $4,247 and $3,164, respectively 381,608 348,400 Settlement processing assets 2,775,371 1,600,222 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235,139 216,708 Total current assets 4,669,751 3,376,208 Goodwill 6,345,998 6,341,355 Other intangible assets, net 2,405,333 2,488,618 Property and equipment, net 674,199 653,542 Deferred income taxes 7,288 8,128 Other noncurrent assets 647,052 362,923 Total assets $ 14,749,621 $ 13,230,774 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 641,906 $ 700,486 Current portion of long-term debt 133,019 115,075 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,161,421 1,176,703 Settlement processing obligations 2,579,876 1,276,356 Total current liabilities 4,516,222 3,268,620 Long-term debt 5,170,377 5,015,168 Deferred income taxes 569,169 585,025 Other noncurrent liabilities 351,392 175,618 Total liabilities 10,607,160 9,044,431 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 157,130,438 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 157,961,982 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 — — Paid-in capital 2,151,623 2,235,167 Retained earnings 2,111,798 2,066,415 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (312,608 ) (310,175 ) Total Global Payments shareholders’ equity 3,950,813 3,991,407 Noncontrolling interests 191,648 194,936 Total equity 4,142,461 4,186,343 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,749,621 $ 13,230,774

SCHEDULE 5

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 119,205 $ 97,586 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 41,155 33,918 Amortization of acquired intangibles 107,475 87,825 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 15,847 10,213 Share-based compensation expense 11,418 14,898 Provision for operating losses and bad debts 12,709 9,237 Deferred income taxes (5,774 ) 910 Other, net 9,043 (1,937 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (36,493 ) 13,050 Settlement processing assets and obligations, net 118,347 82,235 Prepaid expenses and other assets (76,740 ) (56,906 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (86,463 ) (6,488 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 229,729 284,541 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (74,830 ) — Capital expenditures (55,123 ) (43,775 ) Other, net 13,672 (1,586 ) Net cash used in investing activities (116,281 ) (45,361 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments of settlement lines of credit (55,350 ) (192,517 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 344,000 309,000 Repayments of long-term debt (173,060 ) (687,820 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (586 ) Repurchase of common stock (155,997 ) — Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 7,848 2,613 Common stock repurchased - share-based compensation plans (9,507 ) (1,058 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,572 ) — Dividends paid (1,571 ) (1,593 ) Net cash used in financing activities (49,209 ) (571,961 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,516 2,749 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 66,755 (330,032 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,210,878 1,335,855 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,277,633 $ 1,005,823

SCHEDULE 6

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues $ 883,039 $ (49,976 ) $ — $ — $ 833,063 $ 210,039 $ 1,043,102 Operating income $ 199,492 $ 4,407 $ 124,733 $ — $ 328,632 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 112,341 $ 4,407 $ 122,733 $ (27,383 ) $ 212,098 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.71 $ 1.34 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 158,018 158,018 Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues $ 794,977 $ (72,240 ) $ — $ — $ 722,737 $ 201,543 $ 924,280 Operating income $ 156,170 $ 3,593 $ 121,577 $ — $ 281,340 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 91,399 $ 3,593 $ 112,142 $ (26,311 ) $ 180,823 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.57 $ 1.13 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 160,035 160,035

________________________________________________ (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, includes $4.4 million and $3.6 million, respectively to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $108.8 million in cost of service (COS) and $15.9 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $108.0 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $0.8 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $11.4 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $4.5 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income include $88.9 million in COS and $32.7 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $88.4 million and other adjustments of $0.5 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $14.9 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $17.8 million. Also, earnings adjustments to net income attributable to Global Payments include the removal of a $9.6 million gain recognized on the reorganization of Interac Association of which we were a member through one of our Canadian subsidiaries and the removal of $1.9 million in expense associated with the write-off of unamortized debt issuance cost related to the refinancing of a term loan. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 8.

SCHEDULE 7

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 678,423 $ (50,605 ) $ — $ 627,818 $ 158,627 $ 786,445 Europe 142,869 — — 142,869 31,150 174,019 Asia-Pacific 61,747 629 — 62,376 20,262 82,638 $ 883,039 $ (49,976 ) $ — $ 833,063 $ 210,039 $ 1,043,102 Operating income: North America $ 156,146 $ 3,778 $ 102,537 $ 262,461 Europe 71,961 — 8,006 79,967 Asia-Pacific 27,274 629 2,215 30,118 Corporate (55,889 ) — 11,975 (43,914 ) $ 199,492 $ 4,407 $ 124,733 $ 328,632 Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 594,029 $ (72,239 ) $ — $ 521,790 $ 154,716 $ 676,506 Europe 143,277 — — 143,277 27,589 170,866 Asia-Pacific 57,671 — — 57,671 19,237 76,908 $ 794,977 $ (72,239 ) $ — $ 722,738 $ 201,542 $ 924,280 Operating income: North America $ 125,404 $ 3,593 $ 84,843 $ 213,840 Europe 70,548 — 7,131 77,679 Asia-Pacific 23,774 — 2,089 25,863 Corporate (63,556 ) — 27,514 (36,042 ) $ 156,170 $ 3,593 $ 121,577 $ 281,340

________________________________________________ (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, includes $4.4 million and $3.6 million, respectively to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $108.8 million in COS and $15.9 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $108.0 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $0.8 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $11.4 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $4.5 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income include $88.9 million in COS and $32.7 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $88.4 million and other adjustments of $0.5 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $14.9 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $17.8 million. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 8.

SCHEDULE 8

UNAUDITED OUTLOOK SUMMARY

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In billions, except per share data) 2018 Actual 2019 Outlook % Change Revenues: GAAP revenues $ 3.37 $3.73 to $3.78 11% to 12% Adjustments(1) (0.27 ) (0.20 ) Adjusted net revenue $ 3.10 $3.53 to $3.58 14% to 16% Network fees 0.87 0.91 Adjusted net revenue plus network fees $ 3.97 $4.44 to $4.49 12% to 13% Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.84 $3.49 to $3.66 23% to 29% Adjustments(2) 2.35 2.46 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 5.19 $5.95 to $6.12 15% to 18%

________________________________________________ (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefit to the company. Amounts also include adjustments to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) Adjustments to 2018 GAAP diluted EPS include software-related contract liability adjustments described above of $0.06, acquisition related amortization expense of $1.85, share-based compensation expense of $0.28, acquisition and integration expense of $0.28, employee termination benefits of $0.01, asset abandonment charges associated with technology integrations of $0.04 and the removal of an income tax benefit of $0.17 associated with tax reform. Also, adjustments to 2018 GAAP diluted EPS include the effect of these adjustments on noncontrolling interests and income taxes, as applicable.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Global Payments supplements revenues, income and EPS information determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures, and other measures, with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue and adjusted net revenue plus network fees more closely reflect the economic benefits to the company’s core business and, in the case of adjusted net revenue, allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted net revenue plus network fees, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, net income and EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management’s judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation and certain other items specific to each reporting period as more fully described in the accompanying reconciliations in Schedules 6 and 7. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue plus network fees. The tax rate used in determining the net income impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.