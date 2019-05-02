DoorDash Partners with Wyndham Rewards to Connect Consumers Nationwide with On-Demand Food Access at Thousands of Hotels

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada, and Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning rewards program of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), today launched a new partnership, powering on-property delivery service to more than 3,700 hotels across the nation and offering guests access to DoorDash’s industry-leading selection of restaurants.

Available at more than 3,700 locations and counting, the partnership brings on-demand food access to most of Wyndham’s 20 well-known hotel brands, including household names like Days Inn® by Wyndham, Super 8® by Wyndham and La Quinta® by Wyndham, among others. Hotel guests will have a host of additional benefits like $0 delivery fees*, first-time customer discounts, and more, including special perks for members of Wyndham Rewards. Among the benefits available to guests:

New DoorDash Customers

New DoorDash customers can earn $5 off** their first order, in addition to $0 delivery fees, when they order food delivery to any participating hotel through the DoorDash platform with promo code WR5. Wyndham Rewards members who start their order at www.wyndhamrewards.com/doordash will also receive 250 Wyndham Rewards points plus 2,000 bonus points for their first order. (Points are in addition to any points being earned on hotel stays.)

Existing DoorDash Customers

All customers staying at participating Wyndham properties will receive $0 delivery fees* on all orders delivered to the hotel through the DoorDash platform, with promo code WRD. To receive $0 delivery fees, customers can order at www.DoorDash.com or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS. Wyndham Rewards members who start their order at www.wyndhamrewards.com/doordash will also receive 250 Wyndham Rewards points. (Points are in addition to any points being earned on hotel stays.)

“We are excited to partner nationwide with Wyndham Rewards, our first partner within the hotel space,” said Matt Rotella, DoorDash’s Head of Corporate Development. “This partnership extends our continued commitment to meeting our customers wherever they are, allowing them to have the same access to great restaurants and fantastic service while traveling.”

“As champions of the everyday traveler, Wyndham is continuously looking for new and innovative ways to enrich the guest experience at our hotels,” said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president, Worldwide Loyalty and Partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “With its best-in-class selection of restaurants and a rapidly expanding footprint, DoorDash enables us to provide an unparalleled array of in-room dining options. It’s a huge win for hotels as well as Wyndham Rewards members.”

By partnering with Wyndham Rewards, DoorDash will now be able to bring customers high-quality food and world-class service while they’re on the go. Leading the industry in selection, DoorDash offers delivery from over 310,000 stores on the platform, partnering with ninety percent of the top 100 restaurants that offer delivery, including national favorites like The Cheesecake Factory, Wendy’s and Chipotle.

For more information, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/doordash.

*$0 Delivery Fee: Valid only for deliveries to participating Wyndham locations. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code WRD to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

**$5 Off and $0 Delivery Fee: Valid only for deliveries to participating Wyndham locations. First-time DoorDash users only. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code WR5 to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com

About Wyndham Rewards:

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 75 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®