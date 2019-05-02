Pacific National Bank Selects NYMBUS to Rapidly Launch New Digital-Only Bank

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, the world’s most advanced revenue and technology solutions company, today announced Pacific National Bank (PNB) has selected NYMBUS SmartLaunch to outsource the technology infrastructure and full operations of its new digital-only bank. PNB’s digital bank will offer a smooth, effortless online and mobile banking experience to a targeted audience of young professionals throughout the state of Florida with additional metropolitan areas to follow.

A pioneer in the industry’s transformation, NYMBUS SmartLaunch eliminates the need for financial institutions to undergo a conversion or hire new resources to offer a customized and competitive digital-only bank experience. In partnership, NYMBUS affords PNB the opportunity to rapidly pursue new digital consumers and deposit growth while remaining focused on its existing Miami-based institution. SmartLaunch will handle the complete end-to-end requirements to quickly stand up its digital bank with a modern onboarding, Internet banking and mobile banking presence.

“While the business benefits to innovate with a digital-only bank are clear, we needed a strategy to quickly build and operate the platform while staying fully committed to our established and loyal customer base,” said Carlos Fernandez-Guzman, CEO at Pacific National Bank. “In less than 90 days, and without disruption or cost to our existing bank infrastructure, SmartLaunch will provide all of the necessary technology, resources and digital marketing support to ensure our digital bank gets maximum exposure to reach and acquire a new audience of tech-savvy young professionals.”

NYMBUS SmartLaunch is a low-risk Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution model that outsources the entire operation of a digital bank or branch—from a customer-facing call center and back-office operations to targeted digital marketing and website services—to NYMBUS’ team of industry banking experts. SmartLaunch is also built on NYMBUS’ modern, digital-first SmartCore® platform, which bypasses the need to undergo a technology conversion. The legacy operation isn’t disrupted and no additional staff is required.

“SmartLaunch levels the playing field for banks and credit unions of all sizes to immediately innovate and compete,” said David Mitchell, President of NYMBUS. “We’re excited to add PNB to our list of partners, allowing them to focus on their core business while NYMBUS handles the entire back-office, operations and world-class digital marketing support to get its new digital-only bank up and running quickly.”

About NYMBUS

NYMBUS provides the world’s most advanced revenue and technology solutions for today’s financial institutions. From SmartCore, SmartDigital™ and SmartPayments™, our flagship digital technology platforms, to SmartLaunch, our full-service and standalone digital bank alternative, NYMBUS enables financial institutions to digitally transform their businesses.

About Pacific National Bank

Pacific National Bank is headquartered at 1390 Brickell Avenue, Miami, Florida, and is the 19th largest bank headquartered in Miami-Dade County, Florida based on assets. In addition to its Brickell branch, the Bank operates branches at 255 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, Florida and 18285 Biscayne Boulevard Aventura, Florida. PNB was established as a national bank in 1985 and has $499 million in assets.