Akebia and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Inc (OPDC) Announce Presentation of Four Posters at the NKF 2019 Spring Clinical Meetings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease, and its strategic development collaborator Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Inc. (OPDC), announced today that four posters highlighting the unmet clinical need and economic burden among patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease will be presented at the 2019 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), to be held May 8 through May 12, 2019 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA.

A Review of Cost-effectiveness Analyses for Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease; Poster #188;

Descriptions of Anemia Symptoms: A Linguistic Analysis of Social Media Conversations in Chronic Kidney Disease; Poster #190;

Targeted Review of the Epidemiology and Burden of Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease; Poster #191; and

Targeted Literature Review of the Patient-reported Burden of Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease; Poster #192.

"Akebia and Otsuka are committed to innovation and quality clinical research to advance the standard of care for patients with kidney disease," said John P. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akebia Therapeutics. "Together we are delighted that these analyses will be shared at this important clinical meeting to increase awareness and understanding of the economic burden and challenges faced by patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease."

Presenters will be available for questions at posters on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET. Posters will be available for viewing over the course of the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit Akebia’s website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company is a global healthcare company with the corporate philosophy: “Otsuka–people creating new products for better health worldwide.” Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures and markets innovative products, with a focus on pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs and nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health.

In pharmaceuticals, Otsuka is a leader in the challenging areas of mental, renal and cardiovascular health and has additional research programs in oncology and on several under-addressed diseases including tuberculosis, a significant global public health issue. These commitments illustrate how Otsuka is a “big venture” company at heart, applying a youthful spirit of creativity in everything it does.

Otsuka established a presence in the U.S. in 1973 and today its U.S. affiliates include Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC) and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OAPI). These two companies’ 1,700 employees in the U.S. develop and commercialize medicines in the areas of mental health, nephrology and cardiology, using cutting-edge technology to address unmet healthcare needs.

OPDC is an indirect subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Otsuka group of companies employed 47,000 people worldwide and had consolidated sales of approximately USD 11.7 billion in 2018.

All Otsuka stories start by taking the road less travelled. Learn more about Otsuka in the U.S. at www.otsuka-us.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @OtsukaUS. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s global website is accessible at www.otsuka.co.jp/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

