Griffin Thermal Products and Evans Waterless Coolants Announce Strategic Relationship Maximizing Engine Cooling Protection

SUFFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffin Thermal Products (Griffin Radiator) and Evans Waterless Coolants (Evans) today announced a joint marketing program making Evans Waterless Coolant the official coolant of Griffin Radiator. The connection between the right radiator and coolant is critical to maximize cooling system efficiency and combining a premium Griffin radiator with the unique advantages of Evans Waterless Coolant improves performance and prolongs the life of an engine’s radiator and cooling system.

Since 1981, Griffin has been dedicated to leadership in the design and manufacture of the very best high-performance aluminum heat exchangers in the automotive industry. A Griffin radiator is not a one size fits all, off-the-shelf product, but is performance matched for optimum cooling and built for your specific industrial or automotive application.

Evans Waterless Coolants stand out in the world of engine coolant/antifreeze formulations where almost all of them are a 50/50 mix of ethylene glycol and water. For over a century, automobile owners, particularly collectors of vintage vehicles, have battled the effects of water in the cooling system. Evans avoids the problems caused by water such as corrosion, electrolysis, and scale. In addition, Evans high boiling point of 375°F means it will not form vapor, build pressure, or boil over. Evans is used by a growing number of car museums and prominent collectors to protect against metal degradation and ensure long term preservation.

“We are pleased to announce this new relationship with Griffin Thermal Products and align our waterless coolants with a top-quality radiator manufacturer,” said Jeff Bye, Chief Operating Officer of Evans Waterless Coolants. “Teaming up with Griffin offers both our customers another level of confidence in cooling system performance and reliability.”

“We’re excited about our new relationships with Evans,” said Tom Beebe, CEO of Griffin Thermal Products. “Evans is in a class by itself, with advantages that are simply not achievable with traditional water-based coolants.”

Griffin Thermal Products, located in Piedmont, SC has manufactured premium radiators for over 38 years. Griffin was founded on customer service and satisfaction and continues to manufacture top-of-the-line performance radiators built for your specific industrial or automotive application.

Evans Cooling Systems, Inc., headquartered in Suffield, CT, has focused on engine cooling for over 25 years. Evans revolutionary waterless coolants can improve performance and reliability for the demands of muscle cars, hot rods, off-road, power sports and classic vehicles. For more information please visit www.evanscoolant.com. For orders, dealer inquiries, and tech assistance please call 888-990-2665. Media inquiries contact Mike Tourville at mtourville@evanscooling.com or 860-668-1114.