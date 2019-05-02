Naropa University Selects Ellucian Cloud Solutions to Modernize Student Journey

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced a new engagement with Naropa University (Naropa), a private liberal arts university located in Boulder, Colorado. Naropa University will implement Ellucian cloud solutions to create a unified technology framework that supports the complete student journey from prospect through graduation.

“Because our approach to learning incorporates Eastern wisdom studies into traditional Western scholarship, we must attract, enroll and engage students that are inspired by our unique education to remain competitive,” said Naropa University VP Operations, Tyler Kelsch. “This means implementing solutions and services that support a modern and personalized experience for students and prospects has become absolutely crucial to our success.”

Ellucian Colleague will help Naropa deliver a coherent student experience and achieve better organizational alignment through data integration across departments. New capabilities can drive faculty and student engagement and productivity; and students will gain greater visibility into their academic standing, putting them in control of their own progress and timeline to graduation. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery in the Ellucian Cloud enhances scalability, security and continuity, allowing Naropa to easily access the most current application releases and advanced functionality. Naropa joins Ellucian’s Colleague cloud community, now more than 35 institutions strong.

Ellucian CRM Recruit and Ellucian CRM Advise will help Naropa bring its vision of a truly unified student journey to life. With these solutions the university will be better able to reach and enroll the right students and better guide enrolled students to a successful outcome. Additionally, Ellucian Ethos, Ellucian Workflow and Ellucian Analytics will help unlock institutional data, modernize outdated business processes, and enable data-informed decision-making that drives student success, institutional growth and operational efficiency – making Naropa a more empowered campus.

Ellucian will also provide full technology management services to Naropa in the form of on-site end-to-end IT services staff, including strategic direction and hands-on management. Ellucian subject matter experts will work to ensure that systems are optimized and adopted, enabling the university’s leadership to focus on key issues such as increasing enrollment and student success. Naropa will also use Ellucian’s grants services to help secure and manage grants, and Ellucian’s academic support services to develop and execute on a roadmap for academic technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with Naropa to implement unified cloud solutions and services that will help the university modernize existing processes, attract new students, transform the student experience, and continue to thrive in today’s higher education market,” said Ellucian President and CEO, Laura Ipsen. “It is exciting to see institutions join our growing Colleague cloud community to take advantage of the efficiencies and foundation for innovation cloud provides.”

About Naropa University

Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom traditions and traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

About Ellucian

Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for nearly 20 million students.

Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher education community with a range of professional services such as application software implementation, training, education, and management consulting.

Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.