Top UK law firm Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) switches to DocsCorp productivity tools to give its staff the tools they need to work more efficiently

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD), a Top 40 UK firm, has switched to the DocsCorp desktop productivity suite as part of its move to Windows 10. The firm uses iManage and will benefit from integration with the DocsCorp suite. WBD will use pdfDocs for PDF file editing, compareDocs for document comparison, and cleanDocs for metadata management and email recipient checking.

Gareth Humberstone, IT Services Manager at WBD, said the product benefits were a major incentive to switch during the Windows 10 project. “We were hearing good things about DocsCorp from other people in the industry, and we found the products and the purchase model from DocsCorp a compelling reason to switch.”

Womble Bond Dickinson has:

Reduced the number of PDF products needed

Gareth explained that “staff can now view, edit, and create electronic binders using pdfDocs when previously it required multiple products. Binder creation was a more manual process at the firm that is now done electronically by staff.”

Improved speed and accuracy in document comparison

The firm’s previous comparison tool converted documents to RTF whereas compareDocs compares files natively. “compareDocs works fast, which our staff love. It’s a big win for efficiency,” said Gareth.

Promoted efficiency with a better user experience

“DocsCorp’s eLearning program and documentation will make it easy for staff to adapt to the DocsCorp suite. The common user interface for the products is more modern than we had previously, and staff love that the applications are ‘ribbon-based,’” said Gareth.

