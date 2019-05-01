Sturdy Memorial and Column Health Announce Partnership to Provide the Attleboro Community with Immediate Access to Innovative, Best in Class Outpatient Addiction Treatment

ATTLEBORO, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Column Health, a healthcare organization providing an innovative model of outpatient addiction treatment, has partnered with Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro to provide comprehensive, best in class care for those with substance use disorders in Southeastern Massachusetts. The joint venture, Column Health | Sturdy Memorial, seeks to meaningfully impact the lives of those struggling with Substance Use Disorder and Addiction.

The collaborative approach between the two organizations is designed to meet patients where they are, and to deliver care when and where they need it most. It combines immediate enrollment into the substance use disorder treatment program from Sturdy’s Emergency Department with a direct transfer to the outpatient program, daytime drop-in appointment availability, no waiting lists for addiction treatment and is covered for patients with MassHealth.

Column Health and Sturdy’s partnership is based on shared values of providing the highest quality comprehensive treatment and sustained recovery for people with substance use disorders, while driving positive clinical outcomes for patients in their communities. The program is based upon Column Health’s model of comprehensive, community based, data driven, outcomes focused, and immediately accessible substance use disorder and addiction treatment to any person who wants it, a model which has proven to drive successful patient outcomes in each of their six locations throughout the Boston area.

“We’ve watched people close to us across our community succumb to the disease of addiction and felt ethically compelled to do more,” shared Column Health CEO Colin Beatty. “We started Column Health to address the lack of adequate, immediately available, humane, evidence-based and clinically-driven treatment options. Our Column Health team is making incredible progress helping people across our community, collaboratively expanding treatment options for our loved ones and fellow community members and partnering with Sturdy Memorial Hospital will enable us to provide that best in class treatment to patients in real time, as they show up to the ED, or their primary care physician’s office. Together we’ll be able to move our comprehensive clinical care model out to patients in a hard hit region of Massachusetts.”

“As a community hospital, we have seen the effects of the opioid crisis on our patients first hand,” shares Dr. Brian Patel, Chief of Emergency Services and Associate Chief Quality Officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. “Patients present time and again to the ED after an overdose, many of them looking for help with their addiction. And while we’ve developed numerous initiatives within the Hospital to help address substance use disorder and reduce prescribing of opioids to patients, we recognize that in order to make an impact, we need to expand our efforts. Our partnership with Column Health allows us to provide our patients with a consistent and comprehensive long term treatment plan that addresses both substance use and mental health disorders in a stigma-free environment. This program will provide a much needed level of care that our patients have not had access to locally, until now.”

Column Health | Sturdy Memorial will be hosting a ribbon cutting and Open House on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm. Attendees will be able to take a tour of the treatment center and meet members of the team.

About Sturdy Memorial

Sturdy Memorial Hospital is a locally controlled, not-for-profit, 132-bed acute care community hospital dedicated to providing a broad range of health care services to the residents of the communities it serves. Sturdy’s mission is to provide high quality care to the sick and injured, on both an inpatient and outpatient basis, without regard to race, creed, national origin, age, gender, disability or ability to pay. The primary commitment of Sturdy Memorial Hospital is to serve the residents of Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Seekonk, Sharon, Rehoboth, Walpole, Wrentham, and nearby Rhode Island.

About Column Health

Column Health is a new healthcare company that has developed an innovative model of treatment for full recovery from substance use disorders. Column Health has a rapidly expanding network of outpatient mental health clinics focused on innovative and humane treatment that provides outcomes focused treatment for patients struggling with the disease of addiction. Column Health offers a full suite of mental health and substance use disorder treatment related services including Medication Assisted Recovery Treatment, psychotherapy, integrated lab testing, detoxification, and medication management in beautifully appointed, technology-enabled, state-of-the-art medical clinic settings. By integrating a comprehensive range of treatment modalities to properly treat mental illness, we provide customized plans for patients seeking a full range of care in a single, convenient location; our one-stop clinic model enables better coordination of care and facilitates improved effectiveness of the program and patient outcomes.

Column Health recognizes that successful outcomes in mental illness and substance use disorder treatment are built on many factors, especially the interaction with and support of an extended community of people, programs, and places well beyond the walls of the clinic. We also recognize that our success is based on the success of our patients and of our extended community. Our alignment of goals and community sets Column Health apart from other substance use treatment models. Column Health welcomes opportunities to partner with other providers, regulators and communities, as together we look for ways to provide innovative care options to patients and reduce the stigma of substance use disorders.