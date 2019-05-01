Clairvest Oversubscribes Sixth Fund with US$850M

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metric Point Capital, a capital advisory and placement firm, is pleased to announce the final closing of Clairvest’s sixth fund, Clairvest Equity Partners VI Limited Partnership, with total capital commitments of US$850 million.

Ken Rotman, CEO and Managing Director of Clairvest, said: “The Metric Point team provided us with the precise support we sought, and we greatly appreciate their hard work and advice.”

Alex Leykikh, Partner at Metric Point Capital, added: “We deeply value our relationship with the Clairvest organization, which has been built over the last seven years. The team’s significant GP commitment to its funds and its vision around specific domains, continues to strongly resonate with investors.”

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point Capital is a capital advisory and placement firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers. Fund and co-investment assignments include leveraged buyouts, energy, real estate, infrastructure, royalties, mining, credit and distressed debt, among others. Metric Point advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning, preparation of marketing materials, comprehensive strategic fundraising planning, and distribution. The firm has professionals located in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin.

About Clairvest

Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.