AmeriHealth Caritas Awarded Contract to Continue Serving District of Columbia’s Medicaid Population

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas announced that the District of Columbia’s Department of Health Care Finance has awarded a contract for the District’s Medicaid managed care program to AmeriHealth Caritas’ Washington, D.C., Medicaid plan, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia.

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia has served the District since 2013 and is its largest Medicaid health plan, managing care for more than 120,000 DC Healthy Families, DC Healthcare Alliance, and Immigrant Children’s Program members. It has also been the District’s top-rated Medicaid health insurance plan for three of the past four years, according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2015 – 2016, 2016 – 2017 and 2018 – 2019.

The contract will allow AmeriHealth Caritas to continue helping the District’s Medicaid enrollees access quality health care. The District has approximately 192,000 Medicaid managed care enrollees with diverse backgrounds and wide-ranging needs who require solutions that address their health as well as the social determinants of health, such as education, job training, transportation, and housing.

“ We are excited about this opportunity to continue serving the people of the District of Columbia, providing them with access to the quality care and services they deserve,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Tufano. “ Core to our mission is a strong belief that every individual should have access to health care, and for more than 35 years AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies has delivered that person-centered model of care to those most in need. This contract renewal allows us to continue helping our members get the care they need to stay well and to continue building a healthier District of Columbia.”

AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies provides integrated Medicaid managed care services that focus on family and caregiver involvement, community-based services, successful care transitions, and intensive care management. In addition to the District of Columbia, it currently operates Medicaid managed care health plans in Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, and is slated to begin serving North Carolina and New Hampshire Medicaid enrollees later this year.

In addition, AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies serves dual eligibles in Michigan and South Carolina through Medicare-Medicaid plans; and in Pennsylvania through Medicare Advantage special needs plans. It also serves Pennsylvanians and Delawareans receiving long-term services and supports.

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia’s new contract will be in place for one base year with up to four one-year extensions.

About AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, a member of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is a Medicaid managed care health plan dedicated to helping members get care, stay well and build healthy communities. Headquartered in the District, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia addresses social risk factors impacting health, leverages robust member engagement strategies to increase rates of preventive care, and utilizes programs to support health and wellness for the vulnerable populations it serves. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasdc.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 11 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves more than 5 million Medicaid, Medicare and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.