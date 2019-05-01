Ingram Micro ITAD Collaborates with Eracent on ITSM+ITAD Integration

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ ITAD group today announced a new IT Service Management (ITSM) integration between its industry-leading BlueIQ asset tracking system and Eracent’s IT Management Center™ (ITMC™). This collaboration provides clients who use the IT asset management services of both companies a tight, seamless integration to monitor and control asset detail, location, status, and final disposition through the full product lifecycle. Ingram Micro ITAD clients who use Eracent’s ITMC can now manage assets from acquisition through disposition from a single dashboard.

“ Ingram Micro ITAD has a long history of providing industry-leading tracking and reporting to our clients for end-of-service assets. Backed by our BlueIQ tracking system and delivered through a powerful Client Portal, our ability to provide clients detailed insight into scheduling, data sanitization, processing, remarketing and recycling is second to none,” said Todd Zegers, vice president, ITAD, Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “ The Eracent integration provides our mutual clients a single, unified dashboard that makes it easy for them to manage and track the full asset lifecycle.”

“ The integration between the Eracent IT Management Center™ and BlueIQ enhances security and supports the ability of both organizations to provide a better overall service experience,” adds William Choppa, president, Eracent. “ The integration offers a simple, wizard-driven user interface to request service, and provides minute-by-minute updates. By eliminating the need for custom integration, the user experience is both powerful and seamless.”

About Eracent

Eracent helps customers meet the challenges of managing software licenses and computing assets in today’s complex and evolving IT environments.

Our enterprise clients save significantly on their annual software spend, reduce their audit and security risks, and establish more efficient asset management processes. Eracent’s client base includes some of the world’s largest corporate and government networks and IT environments.

For more information, visit www.eracent.com.

About Ingram Micro ITAD Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ ITAD group is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise IT asset disposition (ITAD), lifecycle support services, onsite data destruction, IT asset repair and reuse, and e-waste recycling services. Our services and processes reduce the risk, cost, and complexity associated with securely managing IT assets throughout their lifecycle in compliance with environmental and data security regulations.

For more information about Ingram Micro ITAD services, visit http://www.ingrammicroservices.com/itad/.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships all set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Find more at www.ingrammicro.com.