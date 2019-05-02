DXC Technology Expands Business Process Services (BPS) Presence in Asia Through Managed Services Agreement with Sime Darby Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, has expanded its presence in Asia by signing a long-term managed services agreement with Sime Darby Berhad.

The agreement will enhance HR, Finance & Accounting and IT services across Sime Darby Berhad’s businesses in the industrial, motors, logistics and healthcare space. As part of the agreement, DXC will acquire Sime Darby Global Services Centre (SDGSC), the captive in-house provider of its HR, Finance & Accounting and IT services.

“Organizations today are looking to capitalize on new technology trends and opportunities to help drive business outcomes,” said Edward Ho, executive vice president and general manager, Offerings, DXC Technology. “This engagement with Sime Darby Berhad solidifies DXC’s position as a leading global BPS player, aligns with our strategic growth objectives and helps accelerate innovation for clients in Asia.”

“DXC Technology has innate market presence across Asia, with Malaysia serving as a strategic capability hub,” said Koushik Radhakrishnan, vice president and general manager, DXC Technology Asia. “DXC demonstrates its agility by tailoring specific solutions for each market. As customers extend their digital scale, the managed services agreement with Sime Darby Berhad and acquisition of Sime Darby Global Services Centre (SDGSC) will enhance our relevance to our clients in Asia and support enterprises transitioning to the digital economy. It also provides an opportunity to the great talent at SDGSC to engage at scale and grow their careers with DXC.”

SDGSC, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has deep domain knowledge of markets across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Africa. Coupled with DXC’s global expertise, SDGSC will continue to drive innovation and offer a global gold standard in the Business Process Services market.

SDGSC will be fully integrated into the BPS and delivery operations of DXC Malaysia.

“The Global Services Centre has served Sime Darby Berhad well in enhancing efficiency and productivity improvements since 2008. By becoming a part of DXC Technology, a global technology leader, it is expected to further drive productivity gains for the organization,” said Dato’ Jeffri Salim Davidson, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sime Darby Berhad.

About Sime Darby Berhad

Founded in 1910, Sime Darby Berhad is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with operations in 18 countries and territories across the Asia Pacific region, and with a workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Sime Darby Berhad is the partner of choice for the world's best brands in the industrial and motors sectors. Sime Darby Global Services Centre (SDGSC) is a services provider delivering Business Process solutions in Finance & Accounting, HR and IT services to global clients.

About DXC Technology

As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore THRIVE, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.