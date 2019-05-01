Navy Federal Rallies for Military Appreciation Month

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union is proud to celebrate Military Appreciation Month with the launch of special offers for its members and Mission: Military Thanks, a program dedicated to saying thank you to servicemembers. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard active duty, veterans and their families.

“For over 85 years we’ve worked with servicemembers and their families. We celebrate those who serve because they are the foundation of who we are,” said Jaspreet Chawla, vice president of membership at Navy Federal Credit Union.

Navy Federal’s Military Appreciation Month specials are available its 330 worldwide branches, online or 24/7 by phone at 1-888-842-6328.

Offers include:

Get $25 when you open a new Active Duty Checking account and select digital combined statements

Get $250 cash back when you refinance your current auto loan with us from another lender

Earn 30,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days of opening a Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card, and save on interest with a 1.99% intro purchase APR for 6 months

Card, and save on interest with a 1.99% intro purchase APR for 6 months Earn 2.75% APY with a Special 10-Month Certificate (Share/IRA/ESA). Start with as little as $50 and make additional deposits anytime for 10 months, up to $100,000

Those interested in joining in the Mission: Military Thanks movement can participate by creating “thank you” posts on social media and using the hashtag #MissionMilitaryThanks. Navy Federal members can also visit branches in the U.S. and write appreciation messages on cards that will be sent to servicemembers.

“Everything we do centers around member service and being a financial partner to those who serve. We’re proud to give back with these special offers,” said Chawla.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 8 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a global network of 330 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.