CURE Media Group Adds the Susan G. Komen Foundation Miami/Fort Lauderdale to its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates, research and education, announces the expansion of its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of the Susan G. Komen foundation’s local Florida affiliate, Susan G. Komen Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

In making the announcement, Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome the Susan G. Komen foundation Miami/Fort Lauderdale to our SAP program. Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting their mission by helping to save lives by providing breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.”

The foundation works to transform how the world treats and talks about breast cancer. Komen has funded more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit. In more than 2,200 communities across the U.S., more than 75,000 Komen volunteers and staff work to help fund breast cancer screening, diagnosis, patient navigation, treatment and education programs for those who need it most. The Miami/Fort Lauderdale affiliate raises money to support local hospitals and community organizations that provide breast health education, breast cancer screening and treatment programs for uninsured, medically underserved women in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. On Oct. 12, Susan G. Komen Miami/Fort Lauderdale will host its 24th annual More Than Pink Walk/Run to help raise money to support patients with breast cancer. More than 10,000 local South Florida residents participate in the event, 600 of whom are cancer survivors.

“We know through our partnership with Cure, we will be one step closer to achieving Komen’s Bold Goal of reducing the number of breast cancer deaths by 50%. The more we can educate our community, the more we can get people to take action with their health through the information shared, the more survivors we will be able to celebrate annually. It is both an honor and a pleasure to be a partner with such a dedicated group.” Added Sherri Martens-Curtis, executive director of Susan G. Komen Miami/Fort Lauderdale

The Strategic Alliance Partnership program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions fostering collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Komen will work with MJH in conducting focus groups, promoting and recruiting for events, use of key opinion leaders, patient outreach, educational activities and more.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion, Oncology Nursing News® magazine. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government and providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a bold goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 877-465-6636.

