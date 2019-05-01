FPT Joins Automotive Grade Linux and the Linux Foundation to Accelerate Connected Car Development

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT, the Southeast Asia’s leading IT company, has joined the Automotive Grade Linux project at the Linux Foundation, marking an important stage in FPT’s automotive technology development.

The Linux Foundation is a world-class technology consortium which enables mass innovation through open source with the prominent Connected Car project – Automotive Grade Linux (AGL). As a member, FPT will contribute resources, infrastructures and knowledge to an expansive open source ecosystem. The company plans to support development of shared technology resources by providing exclusive whitepapers and articles as well as automotive engineering services and solutions to the AGL project. FPT will also collaborate with members across industries to enhance AGL capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Autonomous Driving, In-Vehicle Infotainment, Functional Safety, Virtualization and so on.

AGL is an open source project that is changing the way automotive manufacturers build software. Adopting an open platform across the industry enables automakers and suppliers to share and reuse the same code base, which reduces development costs, decreases time-to-market for new products and reduces fragmentation across the industry.

“FPT’s mission is to offer comprehensive automotive services and solutions that facilitates the use of infotainment, telematics and autonomous driving”. Said Mr. Nguyen Duc Kinh, Director of Automotive and Manufacturing industry, FPT Software. “We yearn to collaborate and contribute to the world’s largest open collaboration communities to jointly develop the next-gen technologies of Connected Car."

The membership will not only further advance FPT’s automotive capabilities but also strengthen the company’s commitment to open innovation, which enables FPT to better serve global customers working on Connected Car particularly and automotive-related projects generally.

“The Automotive Grade Linux platform continues to mature thanks to the support and technical prowess of the community behind it,” said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. “We are excited to have FPT, a leading tech firm in Southeast Asia, join the community, and we look forward to their contributions and leveraging their expertise in automotive engineering.”

FPT has offered solutions and services to some 200 world’s top automakers, OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and semiconductor manufacturers in the automotive industry. The company leverages forefront innovations and provides engineering services to customers in multiple industry-specific projects, ranging from Smart Applications, HMI, Middleware to Hardware layers. By utilizing extensive experience and accumulated know-how and employing a large pool of talents including nearly 3,000 automotive experts and engineers, FPT implements solutions with processes and quality in accordance with AUTOSAR, Automotive SPICE Level 3, MBD and other global standards.

About FPT

FPT Corporation is the global leading technology and IT services group headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 33,000 employees. FPT is a pioneer in digital transformation and delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, AR/VR, Embedded Systems, Managed services, Testing, Platform modernization, Business Applications, Application Services, BPO, and more. FPT has served over 600 customers worldwide, 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

About The Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation’s projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation’s methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Learn more: https://www.automotivelinux.org/.