Mastercard Puts Digital Resources in Small Business Owners’ Wallets

PURCHASE, N.Y. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From Cyber/ID theft protection to a 24/7 business assistant and financial management tools, your business Mastercard is here to help with a new small business program now available across Mastercard Business and World Elite offerings. Product discounts on the important solutions from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU), makers of QuickBooks® and TurboTax®, and automatic savings on everyday business expenses including recruiting, travel and dining, are just a few of the new benefits and features Mastercard is bringing to small business owners through the digitally focused proposition. Savings are applied automatically which means no need to worry about points redemption or piling up bonus points.

“Mastercard is developing solutions that leverage advanced technologies, partnerships and industry alliances to provide small business owners with the resources they need and the seamless experience they deserve. At the end of the day we realize that they’ve got a business to run and we’ve got the solutions that can help them do that today, as well as get ahead of their needs tomorrow,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Core Products, Mastercard.

Small business owners today don’t always have c-suite support and resources to run their business. Now, that’s just what they’ll get as Mastercard small business cardholders will begin to automatically enjoy new benefits and access to the tools and solutions that can aid their business management. This includes:

Intuit QuickBooks® Online: QuickBooks provides small businesses and individuals a smarter way to manage their business . The platform helps businesses make smarter decisions, create smart connections and manage cash flow - everything from invoicing to payments to capital - to run their business. Cardholders will receive between 40 and 50 percent off a 12-month subscription of QuickBooks Online (Simple Start, Essentials, Plus, or Advanced) or QuickBooks Self-Employed for small business owners and individuals. Additional benefits will be available exclusively to Mastercard small business cardholders.*

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mastercard to deliver new, innovative solutions to fuel small businesses’ success,” said CeCe Morken, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Intuit. “Our mission is to power prosperity around the world and this program provides small businesses with the financial products they need to grow and prosper.”

Small business owners are brilliant multitaskers, always wearing many hats in order to run their business. Working in collaboration with our partners, Mastercard’s new business card benefits provides small business owners unique access to the tools and solutions that are critical to helping their business thrive.

*Benefits are subject to terms, conditions, and limitations, including limitations on the amount of coverage. Cardholders should contact their issuing bank for additional information.

**Discounts are applicable for new QuickBooks Online customers only.

