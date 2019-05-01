ClosingCorp Now Integrated with Blue Sage

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClosingCorp, a leading provider of residential real estate closing cost data and technology for the mortgage and real estate services industries, announced its SmartFees® solution is now integrated with the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform, the mortgage industry’s only browser-based, end-to-end mortgage platform, thereby creating process automation other platforms cannot provide.

ClosingCorp’s SmartFees delivers actual, real-time rates and fees from more than 20,000 individual service providers, including title, settlement and appraisal companies, to populate the appropriate mortgage disclosures. With this integration, lenders are able to manage rates and fees from SmartFees without ever leaving the Blue Sage Lending Platform, which handles pricing, underwriting, closing, funding and post-closing for all mortgage channels—retail, wholesale, correspondent, and consumer direct. The integration leverages Blue Sage’s unique application programming interfaces (APIs), making interoperability between third-party technology providers completely seamless.

“In today’s highly competitive mortgage market, more lenders are turning to automation to accelerate the origination process,” said Bob Jennings, chief executive officer of ClosingCorp. “Lenders that choose to leverage our fee automation solution within Blue Sage will be able to provide customers with a faster, more fluid experience—giving them a competitive advantage.”

“At Blue Sage, our mission is to empower lenders with modern, best-in-class technology to streamline the mortgage process, regardless of their preferred channel of business,” said Joe Langner, CEO of Blue Sage. “Our automated, ‘lights out’ integration with ClosingCorp’s SmartFees reinforces this mission by giving lenders direct access to the most accurate closing cost data available while eliminating the time-consuming tasks of manual data entry and traditional ‘stare and compare’ methods of verifying fees for accuracy.”

Langner added, “Our integration also enables fees to be recalculated and repopulated in loan applications automatically, which is particularly helpful for many specialty loan products that require additional data. And it allows the SmartFees Transaction Detail report with the ClosingCorp guarantee to be automatically returned to the documents folder—delivering a level of process automation other platforms cannot provide.”

About ClosingCorp

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., ClosingCorp owns and operates the premier source of intelligence for closing costs and service providers in the U.S. residential real estate industry. Through innovative solutions, progressive technologies and strong alliances, the company delivers timely, accurate and transparent results that help optimize closing processes and services for mortgage lenders, title and settlement companies and real estate professionals. Clients rely on ClosingCorp to help improve efficiencies and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit www.closing.com.

About Blue Sage

Blue Sage is an innovative, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders that provides a superior lending experience for every borrower. The company’s technology is 100% browser-based and provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel. All Blue Sage solutions include mobile applications and are delivered through a secure, fully managed cloud service. The company’s technology was developed over the past four years by the founders of Palisades Technology Partners, developers of Impact, the first end-to-end web-based loan platform which was used by five of the 10 largest U.S. originators. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.