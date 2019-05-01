Tech Data to Offer Cradlepoint’s State-of-the-Art Wireless IT Connectivity

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to keep branch, mobile and IoT networks safer and uninterrupted, Tech Data (Nasdaq:TECD) today announced a partnership with Cradlepoint — an industry leader in cloud-delivered, low-latency 4G LTE and 5G cellular networking solutions for business and government organizations — to distribute the company’s NetCloud Solution Packages to Cradlepoint-authorized resellers in the U.S. These new packages simplify how to buy, consume, evolve and support edge networks. Cradlepoint solutions will provide Tech Data partners enhanced wireless networking capabilities that easily support technologies like IoT and 5G.

“Cradlepoint delivers a state-of-the-art solution for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G to connect people, places and things everywhere,” said Linda Rendleman, senior vice president, product marketing, endpoint solutions, at Tech Data. “With this partnership, our end-user customers can access mission-critical wireless technology that delivers visibility, security and control for enterprise and public safety applications.”

The NetCloud Solution Packages, which include tailored NetCloud Manager services, fit-for-purpose routers, and comprehensive support plans, are also available in a subscription model as part of Tech Data’s Tech-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering. Tech Data’s TaaS is a comprehensive, flexible solution that bundles hardware, software and services into a single subscription price. With this partnership, customers can scale up or down throughout the course of their Cradlepoint subscription term — allowing them to adjust to changing business conditions. The key applications of the Cradlepoint solution set include:

Cellular failover for networks

Mobile connectivity

IoT connectivity

Remote network management

“Tech Data’s extensive reach and breadth of as-a-service options, such as their TaaS portfolio, offer strategic and flexible solutions, which are critical as connectivity continues to transform at a record pace, including the migration to 5G wireless networks,” said Don Baumgartner, senior vice president of operations, at Cradlepoint. “Cradlepoint meets the needs of organizations that are shifting to cellular connectivity for network reliability and business agility, and in preparing companies for the impact of Gigabit LTE and 5G on product and service delivery.”

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile and IoT networks. Cradlepoint’s Elastic Edge™ vision — powered by NetCloud services — provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G services to connect people, places and things everywhere with reliability, security, and control. More than 25,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responders in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices across EMEA and Australia. Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.