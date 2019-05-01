Optivida Health Contracts with Frelii, Inc for DNA Sequencing Services to Maximize Hemp Extract and CBD Use, Alignment & Understanding by Customers

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “The Company") today announced that it has signed a contract and licensing agreement with Optivida Health (Optivida), one of the nation’s leaders in advanced hemp extract for the consumer market. Optivida will leverage Frelii’s proprietary DNA Kit Packages™ to ensure Optivida customers can realize the optimal benefits of which specific Optivida products best suit their unique DNA profile.

“ Historically, the only approach to using hemp extract, hemp oil, CBD and other cannabinoid products effectively has been through trial and error,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii. “ Now, through the power of Frelii’s proprietary DNA Kit Packages, Optivida customers can have their whole DNA sequenced and analyzed, whereby they will be given the ability to know what hemp, CBD and other products are most appropriate and what precision dose will work most effectively for their own specific needs.”

Frelii is a biotech company that specializes in providing a blend of human DNA sequencing and Artificial Intelligence (AI), for the purpose of assisting specific industries in advancing and providing personalized care, pharmacogenetic alignment and wellness directives. With the ability to sequence 3.2 billion markers of each individual's DNA, Frelii is able to provide the Health & Wellness, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical industries with unique advanced data to aid in patient care, aid in improved patient outcomes and recommendations to enhance an individual's general condition. Essentially, Frelii has the ability to recommend a specific supplement or drug based on a person's genetic profile and need. Frelii can achieve this by using their proprietary AI to ensure that the DNA report for each individual sequenced is optimized against their own specific DNA markers, and those of millions of other similarly aligned DNA profiles as reference, to ensure each recommendation is as precision-based as possible in today's market. Frelii recently launched their DNA Kit Packages to the Health & Wellness industry. Similar, but further enhanced versions of their offering will be available to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries soon.

Frelii is quite different from other DNA sequencing companies that typically offer products to consumers for learning their heredity or family ancestry. These types of companies only align an average of 500,000 DNA markers, which limits their ability to truly "see" the broad palette of an individual's DNA and issues that can influence their health or treatment. With the ability to sequence billions of DNA markers per person, Frelii can provide the individual or their care provider with a much more comprehensive view of how their genetic alignment may be influencing their current or future health.

Optivida customers will be able to purchase a customized, proprietary Frelii DNA Kit Package. Following analysis by Frelii, customers will receive personalized recommendations for their health and wellness via the customized online report that the individual can access through a highly secure online portal. This report will include specific health, wellness, exercise, sleep and stress management recommendations for each individual whose DNA was processed. Optivida’s products will be integrated into the individual’s report so they know specifically which products are ideal for them. This is a unique way for Optivida customers to learn more about their own DNA, their health and wellness – as well as how and which Optivida products will best help them achieve an optimal health and wellness condition.

Optivida cultivates only top-quality strains of hemp, organically-grown and naturally processed to exceed industry standards. Its Optisorb™ is based on a liposomal technology that allows their hemp-based products to be absorbed at an average of 17 times higher than competing products. Furthermore, its products go under multiple layers of independent lab quality and purity testing.

“ Frelii’s technology makes a precise science out of getting the most benefits from our supplements. When a customer gets the right amount of the right nutrients, their body can begin to heal itself,” said Frank Davis, CEO of Optivida Health. “ It’s an incredible marriage of science, biotechnology and nutrition. Our customers can be helped in a revolutionary way. The combination of Frelii’s advanced DNA technology matched with the best in patented and well-researched supplements gives customers absolute assurance that they are getting the right amount of the right nutrients to change their lives.”

About Optivida Health

Optivida Health (Optivida) is a company formed to continue the mission of its founder and CEO, Frank Davis. Frank has been in the health and wellness industry for over 30 years and is passionate and committed to providing efficacious and uncompromising nutritional products for his family, friends, and the people across the globe. Optivida is one of North America’s leading providers of hemp extract. There is a unique relationship between our cognizant selves and our endocannabinoid system (ECS). This often not discussed basic human system is one of our many fundamental physiological systems. The ECS is responsible for maintaining homeostasis (balance) in the body. When this system isn’t functioning properly, we start experiencing pain, sleep difficulties, fatigue, and a whole host of other symptoms. When the ECS is supported and working properly, each of these systems in the body works better. The company does not sell any products containing THC. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural component of hemp extract. Optivida hemp is a dietary supplement. For more information, visit www.optividahealth.com.

About Frelii Inc.

Frelii Inc. is a biotech company that uses human DNA gene sequencing and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess more than 3.2 billion markers on the human genome. The results are aligned and leveraged against its AI, as a means of creating a very strong and powerful data platform for use by the Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Medical Cannabis and Pharmaceutical industries. Frelii’s technology generates accurate and profoundly valuable insight into an individual’s DNA. The company provides DNA Kit Packages and customized reporting for consumers, patients and healthcare providers to ensure the ideal treatment, drugs and dosing are a prime “fit” to the individual. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com. Frelii (OTCQB: FRLI) trades on the #OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

