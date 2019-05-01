FireEye Joins Team to Provide Defensive and Cyber Threat Intelligence Operations Support to U.S. Army Cyber Command

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it has been named a key partner in the United States Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) efforts to keep pace with today’s adversaries and evolving cyber threats.

As part of a new $905 million, five-year award, Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) has subcontracted with FireEye to enhance cyber operations and global mission support for ARCYBER. Under the Cyberspace Operations Support task order, FireEye will provide professional services to assist with cyber threat intelligence operations, defensive cyber operations (DCO), cyberspace incident response, and cyberspace exercise support and training.

ARCYBER is the Army headquarters beneath United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). ARCYBER is responsible for the operation and defense of Army networks, as well as delivering cyberspace effects against adversaries to defend the nation.

FireEye Brings Cybersecurity Expertise to Operational Command

“The strength of U.S. national security depends in part on effective cyber warfare and staying ahead of evolving cyber threats. Being selected for this operation serves as further testament to the level of intelligence and quality of our experts around the world,” said Ron Bushar, CTO and Vice President of Government Solutions at FireEye. “FireEye is uniquely positioned to see ARCYBER through this cyber defense transition due to our extensive actionable intelligence generation capabilities. We are honored to be chosen to work alongside Perspecta on this ARCYBER program in pursuit of its mission to keep our nation, and those who protect us, safe.”

In support of its global mission to strategically elevate the use of cyberspace capabilities within military operations, FireEye will provide ARCYBER with best-in-class incident and network response, including intelligence methodology and best practices.

More specifically, FireEye will provide staff augmentation of traditional cyber intelligence and expertise in order to further build and maintain immediate mission capacity, while concurrently enabling successful assurance as ARCYBER transitions its operations from Fort Belvoir to Fort Gordon.

