Caron Treatment Centers and Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Announce Management Agreement for Encore Recovery Solutions

WERNERSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caron Treatment Centers (Caron) and Maryland Addiction Recovery Center (MARC) are excited to announce they have jointly entered into a management agreement to lead the operations of Encore Recovery Solutions (Encore). Based in Arlington, Va., Encore provides intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization and supervised sober living for the treatment of substance use disorder. Effective immediately, this new collaboration expands the capacity of the three organizations to provide innovative and personalized treatment and recovery services to young adults and their families in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia.

“We have a profound respect for Encore’s work with young adults and their families,” said Doug Tieman, President and CEO of Caron. “Our collective resources – such as the leading medical and clinical experts in the treatment sector – allow us to do more than ever before for individuals and families in this region, as well as the treatment community at large. It’s a logical, strategic step for our organizations that will create more opportunities for individuals and families to receive the help they need.”

“MARC is extremely excited to collaborate on this new venture with two great partners in the treatment industry,” asserted MARC Executive Director Sam Bierman. “This partnership is part of MARC’s regional strategy in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area to bring about the most comprehensive and collaborative care to the local community.”

Leaders in the addiction treatment sector, Caron and MARC have a strategic partnership that provides patients in the D.C. area an extensive continuum of care including assessment, detoxification, extended care with community living, outpatient treatment, and family and recovery support services. This is their first joint management agreement.

“Encore Recovery Solutions is proud to be partnered with two organizations that we have long considered to be the benchmarks for quality clinical care and ethical conduct,” explained Christopher Bennett, Founder and President of Encore Recovery Solutions. “By drawing from the resources and expertise of multiple industry leaders, we will broaden our impact in our community and further enhance the clinically sophisticated services Encore has become known for.”

About Caron Treatment Centers

With 60 years in the field, Caron Treatment Centers operates lifesaving addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment. Caron is headquartered in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, with Ocean Drive and Caron Renaissance located in Palm Beach County, Florida. Caron has recovery centers in New England, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., which offer community and recovery support. Caron’s Recovery Centers in Atlanta and New York City also offer pre- and post-treatment services. Caron has the most extensive continuum of care including teens, young adults, mid-life adults, older adults, chronic pain, executives, healthcare and legal professionals and families. Caron’s treatment is customized to meet the needs of individuals and families – with highly trained teams prepared to address co-occurring disorders. Caron offers an innovative approach to ongoing recovery care support for its patients and their families with online peer groups and other resources during the first year of transition following discharge. For more information on Caron, please visit Caron at www.caron.org or follow us on Twitter @CaronTreatment.

About Maryland Addiction Recovery Center

Maryland Addiction Recovery Center, located in Towson, Maryland, offers comprehensive addiction and co-occurring treatment services to individuals and families both regionally and nationwide. MARC, a leader in the field of long-term care for addiction, offers several continuums of care, including extended care treatment as well as community-based Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient treatment programs, in order to adequately and appropriate treat addiction as a chronic illness. MARC’s clinical philosophy centers around individualized care through evidence-based medical, therapeutic and holistic practices to treat not just the symptoms of addiction and mental health, but also the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual issues of an individual in order to support them into sustainable recovery and a high quality of life. For more information on MARC, visit www.marylandaddictionrecovery.com.

About Encore Recovery Solutions

Encore Recovery Solutions provides young adults and their families trauma-informed, integrated and customized treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Located in Arlington, Virginia, Encore offers intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, supervised sober living and family programs that address the whole-person, including underlying trauma and life experiences which can negatively influence the ability to connect with others and form meaningful relationships, within his or her family and community. For more information about Encore, visit www.encorerecovery.com.