Graco Introduces Pulse FC Fluid Control System

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is excited to announce the launch of the Pulse® FC Fluid Control system, an innovative wire-free fluid control solution for vehicle service. The Pulse FC system’s new architecture for controlling fluids provides service operations with accuracy and control to automate and regulate fluid dispenses for optimal accountability and profitability. With the launch of the Pulse FC system, Graco has also rebranded the recently-launched fluid management solution, Pulse Pro. Together, these two solutions create the Pulse Fluid Management family.

“Graco has developed an innovative approach to managing every drop of fluid in a shop, and we've enhanced the experience with our new authorization cards,” said Joshua Holmstadt, Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division Global Product Manager. “With the Pulse FC system, once a card is programmed with the correct fluid and amount, it can be handed to any technician to complete the dispense when needed, ensuring accuracy.”

“Fluid control is very important in a shop like this,” said Joe P., service manager at Main Motor in Anoka, MN. With an average vehicle taking about six quarts of oil, Main Motor is dispensing over 150,000 quarts of oil a year. “In the past, month after month we were seeing a $600 loss, an $800 loss… Fluid wasn’t getting billed out like it should. Now with the Pulse FC system, the parts department bills out how many quarts of oil they need. I don’t have a loss anymore.”

The Pulse FC system utilizes the new robust and ergonomically-enhanced SD Series™ preset meters with maximum flow of eight or 18 gpm (30 or 68 lpm). With a simple Pulse FC system starter kit, users can easily convert their SD preset meters to Pulse FC and gain additional control of their fluids. The Pulse FC system’s software allows for simple reporting, arming users with the analysis needed to make more informed decisions about scheduling, inventory, pricing and more. This provides transparency from the service bay to the back office, allowing decision makers to know what’s happening.

Pulse fluid management applications extend beyond the automobile industry. Opportunities abound for other industries including mining, fleet services, trucking, heavy construction, oil and more. For more information or to contact a Graco distributor, visit www.gracopulse.com.

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.