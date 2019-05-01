Phunware and data.world Announce Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, and data.world, the modern catalog for data and analysis, today announced a strategic partnership to enable deployment of Phunware’s Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) platform and knowledge graph via the data.world platform.

The company’s data.world deployment enables its customers to derive deep insight into their mobile data using leading data science and visualization tools. Phunware’s open ontology, together with data.world integrations, easily enables customers to extend their knowledge graph with linked customer and open data to power unique business outcomes.

“We are thrilled to strategically partner with data.world,” said Alan S. Knitowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Phunware. “Not only will this new relationship enable our customers to better take advantage of the rich, real-time mobile data provided by our MaaS platform globally, but it will also provide them with powerful new collaboration, visualization and analysis tools for more accurate and timely operational planning and decision-making as well.”

“What Phunware is doing to improve ownership and transparency for the mobile end user is innovative, and it is an honor to partner with them,” said Brett Hurt, Co-Founder and CEO of data.world. “Phunware uses data.world to curate their data into curated knowledge graphs with a well-defined ontology. And with our partnership, Phunware will provide their customers with direct access to those knowledge graphs – enabling them to analyze their audience and optimize their media spend in really game-changing ways.”

About data.world

data.world is the modern catalog for data and analysis. It activates the hidden data workforce within your enterprise, multiplies your data’s value and creates a data-driven culture — faster. The data catalog unites and classifies your data, metadata and analysis — no matter where it lives. The modern, intuitive user experience brings together employees of all roles, backgrounds and skills to collaborate using the tools they already love. And the knowledge graph keeps data connected to everything people need to find, understand and use it. As a result, your data, analysis and expertise become more discoverable, trustworthy and reusable. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty and rewards (PhunCoin), and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware and @phuncoin on all social media platforms.