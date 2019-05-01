DERMA E Partners with Award-Winning Dermatologists

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three renown U.S. dermatologists have joined the DERMA E team to help spread the word that natural industry, cleaner ingredient skin care can be equally as effective for real skin solutions. They share in the company’s mission to improve skin through the right combination of vitamins, wholesome nutrients and exceptional ingredients. Dr. Shala Fardin, Dr. Diana Camarillo, and Dr. Gervaise Gerstner, who are located throughout the country, have partnered with DERMA E to offer their patients more natural skincare alternatives because they believe that the products the company creates offer a clean, affordable, and effective skin care solution.

DERMA E is a leading clean beauty brand with a proven record in the creation of eco-ethical high efficacy natural skincare products. This pedigree, along with their commitment to product & ingredient transparency, create the foundation for an organic partnership with these premier dermatologists. Going forward, DERMA E dermatologists will act as brand advocates, spreading awareness on the topic of natural skincare, and delivering the message that natural products produce real, long-lasting results when the correct blend of botanicals, vitamins and antioxidants come together.

Dr. Shala Fardin is the co-founder of Southern Marin Dermatology in Sausalito, California. She holds a medical degree from Harvard University and completed her residency at the Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency program as well. She was selected to be a Chief Resident her third year. Dr. Fardin is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, among other medical organizations, and is a volunteer clinical assistant professor in dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco. She has also published research in medical journals and is affiliated with several local hospitals.

“As a physician and as a mom, I love that the DERMA E line offers eco-ethical, botanical-based treatments that deliver real and effective results,” Fardin said. “For me, it is a must to be able to provide natural alternatives like DERMA E products to my patients. I also appreciate that the line is affordable, making it accessible to everyone. I am excited to join the DERMA E team and look forward to building awareness on healthy skin practices over the next year.”

Dr. Diana Camarillo, a board certified dermatologist in San Francisco, California, is the medical director of Presidio Dermatology. She holds a medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco where she also completed her dermatology residency. Dr. Camarillo has authored dermatology textbook chapters and online clinical decision support resources. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and on staff at California Pacific Medical Center.

“I’ve recently noticed a shift in what my patients are demanding from their skin care solutions, looking for safer, cleaner and more natural products,” Camarillo said. “DERMA E is the perfect option for people seeking more natural skin care and who want cruelty-free, eco-ethical products that really work.”

Dr. Gervaise Gerstner practices at her own private practice, Gervaise Gerstner Dermatology in New York City, and has been a board certified practicing dermatologist for nearly 15 years. She completed her medical degree and dermatology residency at Mount Sinai Medical School and was named Chief Resident of Dermatology in her final year. Gerstner is an associate member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Academy of Dermatologic Surgeons.

“I love DERMA E products because they are a combination of potent antioxidants, botanicals and vitamins that really work,” Gerstner said. “These products are safe for my patients and they’re safe for the planet. I’ll be recommending DERMA E to all of my patients that are seeking cleaner skincare alternatives.”

Together, DERMA E and DERMA E dermatologists will work to highlight the ways in which the clean beauty approach is ideal for skin care. All of the dermatologists agree that DERMA E’s commitment to environmental concerns, all-natural ingredients and cruelty-free formulas are an ethical, effective way to formulate skin care products.

About DERMA E

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skin care brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high-quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit https://dermae.com.