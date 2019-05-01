Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $5.5 Million Contract for Upgrades to U.S. Missile Defense System

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 01, 2019 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received a contract valued at more than $5.5 million for high-power satellite communication (“SATCOM”) amplifiers to relay data for the early detection of missile launches.

"Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc. has been developing higher power millimeter-wave (“mmW”) TWTA technology for more than two decades and we are a leader in the market for millimeter-wave TWTAs,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “The customer required a higher power solution as part of a system upgrade and expansion and came to Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc. to get the product they needed.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL