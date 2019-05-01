Veeva and Cvent Announce Integration of Best-in-Class Events Management Capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif. & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Cvent today announced the companies will integrate Veeva CRM Events Management with Cvent’s meetings management software. These complementary offerings will give joint customers an integrated solution for compliant end-to-end management of meetings and events, including congresses, conferences, and symposia.

Veeva CRM Events Management provides a modern cloud application to manage live and virtual events with greater compliance, including integration with Veeva CRM to give field teams full access and visibility into engagement activities with healthcare professionals (HCPs) across all channels. Cvent’s meetings management software is a comprehensive solution to manage logistics, attendees, and expenses for global events.

Veeva will build and support a standard data connector to integrate the companies’ solutions, enabling event, attendee, and speaker information in Veeva CRM Events Management to flow seamlessly to Cvent. Event planners will be able to manage event logistics, including venue sourcing, registration, travel booking, and on-site check-ins using Cvent, with these updates flowing back into Veeva CRM Events Management. This will allow field teams to view the same relevant details as the event planners in Cvent directly within Veeva CRM Events Management for improved visibility into HCP engagements.

“Veeva has tremendous expertise in helping life sciences companies drive compliance across all events,” said Anil Punyapu, senior vice president of sales at Cvent. “Our integration with Veeva CRM Events Management will give customers full visibility into all healthcare professional interactions so they can better manage compliance from inception through post-event reporting.”

“Our partnership with Cvent will remove barriers in events management so customers can have a complete view into all global events,” said Andy Fuchs, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. “Event information will be captured and available across both solutions so organizations can drive greater efficiency and compliant engagement on a much larger scale.”

Integration between Veeva CRM Events Management and Cvent’s meetings management software is planned for late 2019.

Learn how Veeva and Cvent will help joint customers compliantly manage global events at the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit, May 13-15, in Philadelphia, PA. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 700 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

