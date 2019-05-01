Stibo Systems and Tenovos Join Forces to Drive High-Quality Content and Speed Time-to-Market Across the Creative Value Chain

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenovos and Stibo Systems today announced a strategic global partnership formed to deliver new levels of quality, efficiency and visibility for organizations managing vast volumes of digital content and complex product data for diverse distribution channels.

Tenovos provides the first content-focused, cloud-native Global Marketing Supply Chain™ (GMSC) platform for the enterprise that streamlines the creative value chain to deliver true content fluidity. Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting your business first, provides an industry-leading product information management solution (Product MDM) coupled with Product Data Syndication (PDS) microservices. Together, the companies are combining a cutting-edge, cloud-native digital content platform with a fully scalable MDM solution capable of managing thousands of attributes, hundreds of relationships and millions of records spread across disparate systems.

Through the use of web-scale and use of artificial intelligence technologies, the resulting joint solution will enable organizations to monitor digital asset lifecycles across the enterprise and deliver high-quality, trusted product data enriched with these digital assets efficiently across numerous channels—ensuring consistent reliable access for internal stakeholders and automated syndication to customers, vendors, suppliers and value chain partners.

“Our customers across retail, manufacturing and distribution spend untold millions on marketing products around the globe, so they need to know that the digital assets representing their products are of the highest quality and consistent across their omnichannel ecosystems,” said Stibo Systems Chief Executive Officer Niels Stenfeldt. “Along with Tenovos, we can now offer the market a cloud-native digital content platform that can scale along with our MDM solution to support customers’ dynamically changing needs—regardless of the number of users, processes, content or queries.”

“Separately our solutions deliver tremendous benefits in driving the velocity and veracity of digital content and product data for our customers, while reducing cost and ensuring brand consistency on a global basis,” said Tenovos Co-Founder, Sal Hakimi. “Together, our combined solutions empower joint customers with unparalleled speed to market, improved collaboration internally and with external partners, enhanced customer experiences and ultimately a stronger bottom line.”

The partnership is effective immediately and enables each company to offer a joint Stibo Systems and Tenovos solution encompassing both platforms. For more information, contact your local Stibo Systems representative at https://www.stibosystems.com/contact-us or send an email to Tenovos at info@tenovos.com.

For more information, visit Stibo Systems and Tenovos, which will be presenting together at the DAM New York 2019 conference, May 2-3, at the New York Hilton Midtown. Tenovos is also presenting at the Stibo Systems Connect Conference in Copenhagen, May 19-22, 2019.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

About Tenovos

Tenovos is a provider of the first enterprise SaaS Global Marketing Supply Chain™ (GMSC) platform that streamlines the creative value chain to deliver true content fluidity. Developed with modern cloud technologies and best practices for continuous delivery, Tenovos GMSC delivers the speed and flexibility required to compete in today’s digital world.

As enterprises increasingly recognize the value of cloud orchestration across marketing content and data operations, they are also recognizing the costs and challenges of integrating their disparate systems to deliver end-to-end visibility and automation. With Tenovos, enterprises can quickly transform their digital ecosystems to increase the flow of rich, personal content, created and delivered globally at scale.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles and Austin. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.

