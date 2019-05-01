Brooks Running Announces Partnership with International Front Runners

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brooks Running Company and International Front Runners, the global network of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) running clubs, today announced a two-year partnership to promote inclusion in running. Together, the two organizations will support the growth of Front Runners clubs in cities beginning in the U.S. and Canada, inviting more runners to join the community and experience the power of the run.

International Front Runners, which began in San Francisco in the 1970s, is one of the oldest and largest LGBTQ+ athletic organizations in the world. It is today comprised of more than 110 running clubs in 20 countries including the U.S., South Africa, Germany, China and beyond.

“I’m very proud Brooks is partnering with International Front Runners. We have always believed running is the most inclusive sport ever known—all are welcome. That’s why we’re excited to work with International Front Runners to cultivate opportunities to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ running community,” said Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber. “International Front Runners has a strong reputation of creating community for runners and using the run to build bridges; their history and tradition are impactful, and we look forward to furthering their mission.”

As part of the partnership, Brooks and International Front Runners will work collaboratively to find and fund opportunities with local clubs to enable more runners to experience the run and take part in the Front Runners community; examples include hosting membership drives and community fun runs, organizing local events, and more. Brooks will provide donations this year and next, beginning with support for its hometown club, Seattle Front Runners. Donations will be announced on a rolling basis through 2020.

"Brooks Running has always encouraged the world to Run Happy and this remarkable partnership extends that message to the LGBTQ+ community. We are elated to have the support from such an inspiring brand to elevate representation for LGBTQ+ runners and walkers around the globe to highlight diversity in athletics," said Danny Luong, president of International Front Runners.

In celebration of the partnership with Front Runners, Brooks will debut a limited-edition Run Proud Collection of apparel and accessories featuring designs that honor LGBTQ+ runners and champion the inclusivity of running. The collection, which launches May 15, gives runners a way to express themselves and the value of inclusion throughout the year.

To learn more about the Brooks and Front Runners partnership, visit HERE.

Brooks Running Company sells its performance footwear, apparel, run bras, and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide. Brooks’ purpose is to inspire everyone to run and be active by creating innovative gear designed to keep runners running longer, farther and faster. This purpose is supported by Brooks’ Run Happy philosophy, a quest to celebrate and champion the sport of running and all runners everywhere. Founded 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle. Visit www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow us on Twitter (@brooksrunning), Facebook (www.facebook.com/brooksrunning) and Instagram (@brooksrunning).

International Front Runners is an affiliation of clubs that promotes the sports of running, walking and related athletic activities for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals and their supporters. International Front Runners charters new clubs across the globe and connects clubs and club members, bringing them together for events and promoting inclusivity throughout the wider community.