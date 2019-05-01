FTJ FundChoice Welcomes Russell Investments’ Five Flagship Core Model Strategies to its Suite of Strategic Model Portfolio Options

HEBRON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FTJ FundChoice, a leading open architecture Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP), announces the addition of Russell Investments’ five flagship, Core Model Strategies onto the FTJ FundChoice platform today. The portfolio strategies will be available on the FTJ FundChoice platform in its strategic sleeve of the Market Movement Strategies (MMS) platform, alongside five Russell Investments Tax-Managed Models already available today to FTJ FundChoice taxable account users.

The Core Model Strategies which will now also be available, include:

Russell Investments Conservative Model

Russell Investments Moderate Model

Russell Investments Balanced Model

Russell Investments Growth Model

Russell Investments Equity Growth Model

The five models will provide FTJ FundChoice users access to a series of dynamically managed, multi-asset portfolios with the goal of managing volatility through an active approach. The fund strategies boast a proven, 30-year track record led by an expert team of veteran investment managers. Each model portfolio is catered to meet a specific set of needs and relative risk tolerance level.

“We are excited about the addition of the Russell Investments Core Model Strategies, given their successful track record, multi-manager team and dynamic offerings. It’s the type of strategic product that our advisors are looking for in today’s market environment,” says Cory Kendall, Executive Vice President – Sales at FTJ FundChoice. “For our users, this shows our continued commitment to offering the best-in-class portfolio options as we continue to set a new standard as a TAMP.”

“Following a successful two years for our Tax Managed Models on FTJ FundChoice, we’re very happy to round-out the available options with our Core Model Strategies,” said Andrew Scherer, managing director for business development at Russell Investments. “We believe our Core Model Strategies, which aim to manage volatility to help grow long-term wealth, offer advisors strategically diversified total portfolio solutions to help their clients meet desired investment outcomes.”

To learn more about these models and others being added to the FTJ FundChoice platform, sign up for updates here.

About FTJ FundChoice

Founded in 2001, FTJ FundChoice, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides advisors access to independent asset allocation strategies and model trading functionality. With more than $15 billion in assets under administration, * FTJ FundChoice assists advisors in simplifying their business by absorbing back-office tasks, such as trade reconciliation, account administration, fee billing, and performance reporting, allowing the advisor to spend more time on client relationship-building activities. To learn more about FTJ FundChoice, please visit www.ftjfundchoice.com. *As of April 2019.

About Russell Investments

With more than 80 years of experience, Russell Investments is a global investment solutions provider, dedicated to helping investors reach their long-term goals. Russell Investments offers investment solutions in 31 countries, manages US$290 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2019) and provides consulting services on $2.3 trillion in assets (as of December 31, 2018). Russell Investments specializes in multi-asset solutions and investment and implementation services with a goal of delivering the best investment strategies, managers and asset classes to its clients around the world. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments operates globally with 21 offices, providing investment services in the world’s major financial centers such as New York, London, Tokyo and Shanghai.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Model Strategies represent target allocations of Russell Investments funds; these models are not managed and cannot be invested in directly. You and your financial advisor may work to combine selected funds that differ from the illustrated combinations depending upon individual investment objectives. Model Strategies are exposed to the specific risks of the funds directly proportionate to their fund allocation. The funds comprising the strategies and the allocations to those funds have changed over time and may change in the future.

Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

Russell Investments is an independent organization and is not affiliated with FTJ FundChoice.

Securities products and services offered through Russell Investments Financial Services, LLC, member FINRA, part of Russell Investments.

For information on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, go to www.finra.org.