Accenture, Splunk, UTC and Veracode join SAFECode

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Software Assurance Forum for Excellence in Code (SAFECode) announced today that Accenture, Splunk and United Technologies joined SAFECode as new Associate Members, and Veracode rejoined the organization as an Associate Member. SAFECode is a non-profit, global industry forum where business leaders and technical experts come together to exchange insights and ideas on creating, improving and promoting scalable and effective software security programs.

“The addition of these companies as SAFECode members is significant because they bring a deep expertise in secure software development and a broad industry perspective. Joining SAFECode acknowledges their commitment to identifying and promoting proven methods of software assurance. I’m pleased to be able to welcome them aboard and look forward to their contributions,” said Steve Lipner, executive director, SAFECode.

SAFECode provides its members with a forum to safely and directly connect with other software security professionals to exchange ideas, share lessons learned, and collaborate on ways to make a positive impact on both their businesses, and the security of the greater technology ecosystem. Non-members may also benefit from free access to SAFECode resources such as its secure software assurance best practices publications and technical training videos.

Member Supporting Statements

“We are excited to be a member of SAFECode as we believe it is vital for all companies to embed strong cybersecurity practices in their development activities, so they can grow confidently and build cyber resilience. Applications constitute one of the most common ways for humans as well as machines to interact with data and reducing vulnerabilities around these applications can significantly enhance a company’s overall security posture.” Tara Khanna, who leads Accenture’s application security business.

“Splunk has an obligation to its customers to develop and deliver secure software that helps them solve their toughest business challenges, in an environment with ever-increasing demands on speed, volume and performance. Because security is a team sport, it’s important that we collaborate with our peers to ensure that security is a key component of the product development lifecycle. We are thrilled to join SAFECode as an Associate Member, which will further enable Splunk to make data accessible, usable and valuable to everyone.” Jeremy Rishel, vice president of platform and market group engineering, Splunk.

“Veracode is proud to join SAFECode in support of its global effort to promote best practices in developing secure software. Our research shows that following secure software development principles results in fixing flaws 11.5 times faster than the typical organization, which reduces overall risk. We believe secure code is synonymous with high quality code, and Veracode is dedicated to helping security and development professionals learn new skills and improve their understanding of application security.” Chris Wysopal, co-founder and CTO, Veracode.

About SAFECode

The Software Assurance Forum for Excellence in Code (SAFECode) is a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to increasing trust in information and communications technology products and services through the advancement of effective software assurance methods. SAFECode is a global, industry-led effort to identify and promote best practices for developing and delivering more secure and reliable software, hardware and services. Its members include Adobe Systems Incorporated, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG and Symantec Corp. For more information, please visit www.safecode.org.