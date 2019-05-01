Know Labs Announces Racer Technology as Manufacturing Partner

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN) a provider of diagnostic solutions, today announced Racer Technology Pte. Ltd. will manufacture its wearable UBAND Calorie Counter and later its wearable UBAND Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). Racer Technology, a medical device and wearables manufacturer, is headquartered in Singapore with factories across Asia.

Racer Technology, led by CEO, Willy Koh, has state of the art manufacturing processes and a workforce trained in the latest manufacturing techniques. It is a valued manufacturer for many of the world’s leading producers of FDA approved medical devices and wearable products. Among Racer’s customers are several prominent companies including Philips, Proctor & Gamble, Medtronic and Boston Scientific. They were also the manufacturer of the first million Fitbit wearables.

Know Labs CEO, Phil Bosua, said of the Racer relationship, “We are very excited to have Racer as our manufacturer. We met with them at their headquarters and visited their factories in Singapore and Indonesia. Racer’s reputation for delivering top of the line products, their intense quality control along with their enthusiasm for the Know Labs product pathway make them a perfect fit for us.”

Racer CEO, Willy Koh, stated, “Know Labs is delivering the first significant technological innovation we have seen in a long time. We are eager to begin working with them to manufacture wearable products that will have a positive impact on people’s health and wellness.”

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The company’s technology directs structured light or radio waves through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to these signatures as ChromaID™ and Bio-RFID™. ChromaID and Bio-RFID are used to identify, detect, or diagnose substance markers or biomarkers that may be invisible to the human eye. ChromaID and Bio-RFID scanner modules can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending, award-winning technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or large and expensive lab-based tests. For more information on Know Labs, visit the company’s website at www.knowlabs.co

About Racer Technology Pte. Ltd.

Racer Technology is headquartered in Singapore with factories in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia and offices in Singapore and the USA. One of the leading medical health care manufacturers in the world, they have been the manufacturing partner of several prominent companies, including Fitbit, Proctor & Gamble, Philips, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Medela, Applied Biosystems, among others. Racer Technology provides high quality material and uncompromising quality through a quality management system, and Good Manufacturing Practices, that comply with international standards. Quality management is maintained through advanced statistical techniques, coupled with the latest technological equipment. Racer Technology holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 17712:2013, is an FDA Registered Facility, and is UL certified. Racer Technology meets international product certification compliance including FDA Classes, EU Medical Device Directive 2007/47/EC, International Standards (ISO), European Standards (IEC, EN, BS, etc.), National Standard (AAMI, ASTM, ANSI, etc.), and Safety and Conformity marks (CE, UL, CCC, IC, IECEE, etc.). Racer adheres to Factory 4.0 standards as a common practice and trains its employees on the newest advances in manufacturing operations. For more information on Racer Technology, visit the company’s website at https://www.racer.com.sg/

