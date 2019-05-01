Myomo® Announces New Distribution Agreement for Australia / New Zealand

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, today announced that it has signed an agreement with NeuroMuscular Orthotics Pty Ltd (NMO) with the goal of offering MyoPro across Australia and New Zealand.

NMO is the leading Australian specialist in facilitating optimal orthotic care of individuals with long term functional impairment as a result of neurological and orthopedic pathologies. The company achieves this through direct clinical service provision to its own clients in Melbourne and Sydney, and through its sister clinic Interface Orthotics in Perth. In addition, NeuroMuscular Orthotics expands its reach throughout Australia and New Zealand by offering distribution, central fabrication and education to certified orthotist/prosthetists.

Darren Pereira, NMO Director, explains, “NeuroMuscular Orthotics is excited to be partnering with the passionate and innovative team at Myomo to bring the MyoPro powered orthosis to Australia and New Zealand. As the only product of its kind, the MyoPro will unlock new possibilities for many Australians and New Zealanders with upper limb impairment, aiding in their social and economic participation, helping them to achieve their goals and live an ordinary life.”

Myomo and NMO launched MyoPro across Australia with a comprehensive joint roadshow, visiting Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Gold Coast. Together, the team trained 25 orthotics and prosthetics clinicians, evaluated 30 potential MyoPro patients and trained allied rehabilitation physicians, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO of Myomo, said, “NMO is one of the strongest technical orthotics providers in one of the strongest economies in the Pacific region. It is an honor to call them a partner, and we look forward to offering MyoPro to the tens of thousands of Australians suffering a paralyzed arm from stroke, nerve injury of other neuromuscular disease.”

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

