To Enhance Member Experience, Citadel Selects Avaya Solution for Next-Generation Customer Engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citadel, one of the largest credit unions in Pennsylvania serving over 200,000 members, has selected the Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) Oceana® next-generation customer engagement solution, a key component of the Avaya Intelligent Xperiences communications portfolio, to enhance its member experience and servicing capabilities. Avaya Oceana allows Citadel to deliver multichannel member service through the integration of its call center and digital communications.

“Citadel’s priority is to provide an optimal experience for our members. The Avaya Oceana solution will allow members to receive assistance through the channel and device of their choice,” said Pam Krupansky, Vice President, Citadel. “Our members are on-the-go; they desire the ability to communicate with us through a variety of channels. We selected Oceana to help us provide an enhanced level of service.”

Avaya Oceana is available as part of the Avaya Intelligent Xperiences - or Avaya IX platform, which encompasses a portfolio of solutions for Contact Center, Unified Communications, and Collaboration. Citadel has used Avaya as its telephone and contact center solution for over 20 years, but recently selected Avaya Oceana to further optimize communication options with members. With the Avaya Oceana solution, Citadel can provide a seamless member service experience through email, chat, the call center, and even social media. Citadel is implementing Oceana over the next several months.

“With Oceana, Avaya IX Contact Center helps organizations deliver a seamless customer experience across any channel of the customer's choosing, seamlessly handling customer interactions across all devices and channels - mobile, web, chat, SMS, social media, voice, email and video,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President, Solutions & Technology. “Additionally, our intelligent and open solution architecture makes it easier for companies to extend and manage unified support of the customer journey across the enterprise.”

About Citadel

Citadel provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 200,000 customers and 250 companies. At over $3 billion in assets, it is one of the area’s largest locally owned financial institutions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel ranked first in the 2018 Callahan & Associates Return of the Member scoring index among all credit unions in Pennsylvania, and was named one of the best performing credit unions in the nation by SNL Financial. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

