Kantara Initiative And The CARIN Alliance Sign Affiliated Alliance Agreement

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantara Initiative, the only industry organization focused on 3rd party assessed digital identity and privacy assurance frameworks, announced today the signing of an affiliated alliance agreement with the CARIN Alliance, a non-partisan, multi-sector alliance of more than sixty health care and other stakeholders managed by Leavitt Partners.

The agreement allows for collaboration and eventual development of assurance schemes underpinning the Office of National Coordinator’s (ONC) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) to help consumers and their authorized caregivers easily get, use, and share their digital health information where, when, and how they want to achieve their goals.

Opportunities exist for Kantara’s User-Managed Access (UMA) 2.0 and Consent Receipt 1.1 (CR 1.1) global technical specifications to be implemented in organizations who desire to be in compliance with the ONC’s draft TEFCA for improved consumer access and control of health care data. Kantara’s community developed UMA 2.0 and CR 1.1 specifications and Kantara’s Trust Framework Operations bring user consent, control and trust into easier reach for consumers and organizations accessing and processing personal data.

“The CARIN Alliance plans to develop a set of best practices for implementing the use of NIST 800-63-3 Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2) guidelines in health care,” said Ryan Howells, principal at Leavitt Partners. “We were the first major health care collaborative to recommend in August 2017 that ONC use the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines, including IAL2 and AAL2, as the minimum identity proofing and authentication requirements in health care. From the beginning, Kantara has played a key role in helping us develop best practices and build an overall trust framework to implement these open standards and help us drive forward our goal of enabling consumers and their authorized caregivers to have more access to their digital health information with less friction.”

Kantara is the only 3rd party-assessing Trust Framework Provider offering assurance of conformance to NIST 800-63-3 and other de jure standards.

“Over the last decade, Kantara Initiative has led the way in developing best practices and trust schemes in the digital identity and privacy space with the goal of building cross-community trust and ensuring people have control of their own data,” said Colin Wallis, executive director, Kantara Initiative. “It is the meshing of the two that creates solutions of real benefit to the end-user. Privacy and digital identity, together, provide maximum value to the consumer. The CARIN Alliance understands this and, together, we will work to help provide consumers more control over their sensitive health care data.”

About Kantara Initiative

The Kantara Initiative is the leading global consortium improving trustworthy use of identity and personal data through innovation, standardization and good practice. Kantara provides real-world innovation through its development of specifications, applied R&D and conformity assessment programs for the digital identity and personal data ecosystems. Kantara provides its coveted eIDassisting Identity Assurance Trust Mark and groundbreaking specifications for User Managed Access, and the privacy enabling Consent Receipt. More information is available at https://kantarainitiative.org/.

About the CARIN Alliance

The CARIN Alliance is a non-partisan, multi-sector alliance led by distinguished risk-bearing providers, payers, consumers, electronic health record vendors, pharmaceutical companies, consumer platform companies, digital health companies, and consumer-advocates who are working collaboratively with other stakeholders in government to overcome barriers in advancing consumer-directed exchange across the U.S. The CARIN Alliance vision is to rapidly advance the ability for consumers and their authorized caregivers to easily get, use, and share their digital health information when, where, and how they want to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.carinalliance.com or @carinalliance on Twitter.