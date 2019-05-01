TradeStation Securities Signs with Trillium Surveyor for Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trillium, a proprietary trading and trading technology company, announced today that TradeStation, a Monex Group company and award-winning* online broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, will now use Trillium’s Surveyor platform for trade surveillance.

“We are very excited to bring on TradeStation, an industry leader in the online retail broker space, adding to the growing list of top-tier firms that are switching to Surveyor,” said Bailey Kessing, Business Development at Trillium. “Our extensive list of supported markets and asset classes made TradeStation’s transition to Surveyor quick and seamless.”

As regulatory oversight of trading practices and market manipulation has increased, a thorough compliance program is crucial in order for online brokers to comply with regulatory requirements to conduct trade surveillance. Having an efficient, cutting-edge trade surveillance platform like Surveyor not only saves online brokers the time and expense of building their own systems, which is crucial for a business model driven by pricing pressures, it also demonstrates to regulators and customers that the firm takes its trade surveillance obligations seriously.

“Market surveillance is a crucial part of running a successful online trading firm and knowing that Trillium is recognized as a highly distinguished and trusted company made our decision to sign on with them a simple one,” said Herbert Walton, Chief Compliance Officer at TradeStation Securities, Inc. “We are confident that Surveyor will help TradeStation maintain effective regulatory compliance to prevent and detect market abuse and manipulation.”

More information on Surveyor is available at www.trlm.com/surveyor/, and you can learn more about TradeStation here https://www.tradestation.com/.

About Trillium

Trillium is a diversified financial services firm operating two business lines: Trillium Trading, a proprietary trading group and Trillium Labs, a trading technology development group and the creator of Surveyor, a post trade analytics and market surveillance tool designed to detect and eliminate market manipulation. Trillium is headquartered in New York City, with trading floors in Chicago, and Miami. For additional information, please visit www.TRLM.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation’s award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation’s clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.