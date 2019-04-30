ATSG, DHL Extend Aircraft Leasing and Operating Arrangements

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced three-year extensions of agreements under which subsidiaries of ATSG will continue to lease fourteen Boeing 767 freighter aircraft to DHL and operate eight of those 767s within DHL’s North American network.

The agreements include:

The extension of eleven aircraft leases between DHL and Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM), ATSG’s aircraft leasing subsidiary. Leases for six 767-200 aircraft currently operated by a DHL affiliate airline in the Middle East were extended through March 2022. Leases for five other 767s operated by ATSG’s affiliate ABX Air, including four 767-300s and one 767-200, were extended through April 2022. Three other 767-300s that ABX Air operates are leased to DHL into 2023/24.

The extension of the aircraft operating agreement with DHL by ATSG’s subsidiaries, ABX Air and CAM, through April 2022. ABX Air has provided CMI (crew, maintenance and insurance) operations for DHL’s North American network since August 2003.

ATSG, through its subsidiary airline Air Transport International, also operates four CAM-owned Boeing 757 freighters for DHL under other arrangements.

Joe Hete, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATSG, said, “ We are extremely proud of our 15 year relationship with DHL. Our airlines remain focused on safe operations that deliver the highest level of service to our customers. We look forward to many more years of providing, operating and maintaining aircraft in support of DHL’s expanding global logistics network, the largest in the world.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc., and its subsidiary LGSTX Services, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., and its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

