Boston Properties Announces 545,000 Square Foot Long-Term Lease with Bank of America at 100 Federal Street

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that Bank of America has signed a new, 15-year lease agreement for 545,000 square feet at 100 Federal Street in Boston, Massachusetts. This is an early renewal of Bank of America’s lease that was scheduled to expire in 2022.

100 Federal Street is a 1.2 million square foot, 37-story Class A, LEED Gold-certified office tower located across from Post Office Square Park, in the heart of Boston’s Financial District. The property is 99% leased. Boston Properties recently completed the development of The Exchange, a dynamic, new, glass entrance atrium and event space featuring quick-service food and coffee options, a planned full-service restaurant, as well as dynamic media and art content. The Exchange serves as a year-round, enclosed complement to the adjacent Post Office Square Park, providing opportunities for connection and informal gathering, as well as programming throughout the year.

“We are thrilled that Bank of America chose 100 Federal as its flagship Boston location,” said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President, Boston Region for Boston Properties. “The Exchange at 100 Federal has become a popular and vibrant new gathering space at the base of the tower and created new opportunities to enhance our customers’ experience.”

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.4 million square feet and 196 properties, including eleven properties under construction.