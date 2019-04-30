Entegris Shares Q1 2019 Highlights

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions, today highlights successes in the first quarter of 2019, including a record quarter in liquid filtration and 50 patents granted, worldwide.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.