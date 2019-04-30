AiRXOS Receives Nationwide Approval for Multiple Unmanned Aircraft Operations; Launches Inspection Solutions for Energy with Air MobilityTM Ecosystem Partner, Measure

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation, announces that it has received a unique and industry-progressive FAA Part 107.35 waiver for multiple unmanned aircraft operations (Multi-UA). AiRXOS’ Multi-UA waiver uniquely allows operators to simultaneously fly any type of small unmanned aircraft at any Part 107 location nationwide, provided they meet AiRXOS’ FAA-approved checklist of aircraft and location criteria.

Previous Multi-UA waivers limited the operation to a specific aircraft type at a specific location. With the advancement of AiRXOS’ Multi-UA nationwide waiver and pre-approved safety criteria, customers using AiRXOS services are assured that the FAA’s performance requirements for safety, pilot human factors, and equipage are fully met. For Multi-UA operations beyond nationwide Part 107 locations, additional airspace waivers and authorizations can be applied for leveraging AiRXOS’ verified criteria. Choosing AiRXOS provides organizations with more precision and confidence in submitting for Multi-UA operations.

Introducing Asset Inspection Solution for Energy with Air MobilityTM Ecosystem partner, Measure

Advanced operations like Multi-UA and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) are well-suited to inspection operations as they produce greater efficiency and safety, while enabling faster and better asset decision making. AiRXOS in partnership with Air Mobility Ecosystem partner, Measure, a leader in aerial intelligence, will together provide a new, holistic inspection solution for the energy industry to meet the demand for advanced, cost-efficient, safe, and scalable energy inspections.

The new offering connects AIRXOS’ Air Mobility Approval Services, a lifecycle consulting service that helps organizations and independent operators conquer the complexity of UV waivers with Measure’s aerial intelligence solutions. The partnership with Measure stems from AiRXOS Air Mobility Ecosystem which brings together innovators in Urban Air Mobility.

Energy inspections are complex, data driven operations that demand better efficiencies, greater data intelligence, and integrated solutions. In October 2018, AiRXOS helped Avitas Systems, a GE venture, develop the processes, procedures and training enabling Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to fly an unmanned aerial system (UAS) BVLOS in Loving County, Texas, a 22.5 square mile area owned by the Shell Oil Company. Using BVLOS, customers have scaled well inspections 5X, with a 40% savings target over time. Conducting multiple operations simultaneously increases the geographic footprint of pipeline monitoring, or flare stack inspections, while extracting more data in less time.

“The intent of Measure and AiRXOS joining forces is to solve a customer problem we hear repeatedly – that advanced operations like BVLOS and Multi-UA operations are critical enablers for scaling inspection operations,” said Ken Stewart, CEO, AiRXOS. “We’re excited to welcome Measure as an Air Mobility Ecosystem partner. Combined, we are an industry powerhouse solution – two best-of-breed solutions that will help energy organizations truly realize the full potential from their aerial inspections.”

“The partnership with AiRXOS extends Measure’s long history of being at the cutting edge of commercial drone operations,” said Brandon Torres Declet, CEO and Co-Founder of Measure. “By combining Measure’s proven expertise in drone operations and data analysis with AiRXOS’ exemplary track record in advanced waiver approvals, we will be able to provide safe, compliant, and effective solutions that maximize the benefits of deploying drones across energy operations.”

About AiRXOS

AiRXOS is making a new way of moving possible. From people, to cargo, to delivery, inspections, and public safety - we're taking on the global challenge of the digital drone economy and changing the future of transportation. AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation, is digitizing today’s airspace, infusing next generation air traffic management technology and services with world-class aviation expertise and execution, AiRXOS is shaping a new era of transportation through global, commercial Unmanned Aircraft (UA) solutions. Learn more at https://www.airxos.io/, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Measure

Measure is an aerial intelligence company that enables enterprises to realize the transformative benefits of drone technology. Through our comprehensive software solution, specialized data engineering team, and highly skilled flight operations, we help corporations deploy drones at scale, saving thousands of hazardous manhours and providing millions of dollars in operational benefits. Learn more at www.measure.com or follow us on LinkedIn.